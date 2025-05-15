gCaptain-logo
Proposal to Base U.S. Ship Registry in Virgin Islands Gets Governor Support

Reuters
Total Views: 0
May 15, 2025
Reuters

By Jonathan Saul

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) – A proposal to create a new international U.S. ship registry domiciled in the U.S. Virgin Islands aligns with President Donald Trump’s efforts to strengthen the country’s maritime industry and has support from the territory, its governor said.

President Donald Trump’s administration is considering the proposal as part of efforts to enlarge the tiny commercial shipping fleet flying the American flag, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

Using the USVI could be the most efficient way to “strengthen American maritime posture” because it could provide a U.S.-controlled flag without the costly restrictions associated with a straight U.S. flag registration, according to Eric Dawicki, president of the Center for Ocean Policy and Economics research body, which submitted the proposal to U.S. officials. 

Maritime Unions Slam USVI Registry Plan

The proposal was initially presented to the USVI’s administration by Dawicki some two years ago, Governor Albert Bryan Jr. told Reuters in emailed comments. 

“He (Dawicki) offered us a chance to participate in a novel idea and (we) thought it was one worth pursuing,” Bryan said.

“He has been working hard to get this initiative on the radar of Washington and it seems he has succeeded.”

White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dawicki previously co-founded the Dominica flag registry. 

Increasing the number of U.S.-flagged vessels is important for Trump’s administration because it would enhance the ability of the U.S. commercialshipping fleet to provide logistical support for the military in time of war, and ease Washington’s dependence on foreign ships to transport supplies and equipment across sea lanes. 

“The initiative makes sense and is in alignment with the Trump administration’s initiative to strengthen American shipping,” Bryan said.

“We are very excited and look forward to being able to support this initiative to its fruition.”

In previous conflicts, such as the 1991 Gulf War, the U.S. relied upon foreign-flagged vessels to bolster shipping access. 

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

u.s. flag
US Virgin Islands
