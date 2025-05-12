gCaptain-logo
Coast Guard Eases Reflag Rules to Bolster U.S. Flag Fleet

FILE PHOTO: a Port State Control inspection in Nine Mile Anchorage on the lower Mississippi River. U.S. Coast Guard Photo

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 12, 2025

The U.S. Coast Guard has announced significant changes to streamline the certification process for foreign vessels seeking to join the American Registry.

The updated Navigation and Vessel Inspection Circular (NVIC) 01-13 consolidates the reflag process under a single program based on international standards, aiming to enhance efficiency while maintaining safety standards.

This initiative comes as part of broader efforts to strengthen the U.S.-flag fleet amid China’s growing maritime dominance. The program aligns with national policy objectives for the U.S. Merchant Marine to maintain waterborne commerce capabilities and serve as a naval auxiliary during contingencies.

A key feature of the updated guidance is the clarification that Maritime Security Program enrollment payments are not mandatory for certification. The program now extends to foreign-built vessels participating in voluntary sealift support programs established by MARAD, including vessels joining the Ready Reserve Force recapitalization effort.

The streamlined process is expected to reduce pre-inspection reviews, minimize modification costs, and create new employment opportunities for American mariners.

trump administration
u.s. coast guard
u.s. flag
