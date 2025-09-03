gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,169 members

Aerial of shipping containers, Botany Bay, Sydney

Photo: Janelle Lugge/Shutterstock

Port Insiders Arrested After Failed Cocaine Smuggling Operation in Sydney

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
September 3, 2025

Three Sydney men, including port workers with insider access, have been arrested following the seizure of 506kg of cocaine hidden in a shipping container at a Sydney sea freight facility. The Multi Agency Strike Team (MAST) operation uncovered the sophisticated smuggling attempt that used a false wall within a shipping container that had entered Australia with legitimate cargo.

Authorities seized the cocaine, valued at approximately AUD $164 million, along with AUD $330,000 in cash during the operation that culminated in arrests on August 31.

The investigation began in April 2025 when Strike Force Paiporta was established to target a criminal syndicate with members working inside Sydney ports. Intelligence indicated the group was planning to remove drugs from an imported container while it was in storage.

AFP Detective Superintendent Peter Fogarty highlighted the significance of the operation: “Transnational serious organised crime groups routinely seek to exploit vulnerabilities at Australia’s gateways to the world, and the AFP, alongside our partners, are committed to exposing these syndicates and bringing them before the courts.”

A 38-year-old forklift driver from Hillsdale was observed moving shipping containers to access one specific container around 12:30am on Sunday. Shortly after, a 25-year-old Oyster Bay man was arrested as he exited the container with tools including a crowbar and angle grinder that investigators believe were used to cut into the container’s false wall.

Both men face charges of importing and attempting to possess a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug, offenses that carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. A third man, a 42-year-old from Caringbah who also worked as a forklift driver, was intercepted leaving the Hillsdale man’s home and found with AUD$200,000 in cash. He faces charges related to dealing with the proceeds of crime.

The MAST, which consists of 41 full-time investigators and analysts from both Commonwealth and NSW law enforcement agencies, specifically targets “trusted insiders” – individuals who use their legitimate employment positions to facilitate criminal activities.

While investigators confirmed the shipping container originated in Europe, inquiries into the source of the drugs and other participants in the importation plot are ongoing.

Tags:

australia
drug smuggling
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,169 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Humanitarian flotilla including Greta Thunberg departs for Gaza from Spain
News

Largest Flotilla For Gaza Hopes To Pressure Israel To End Blockade

By Leonardo Benassatto and Eva Manez BARCELONA, Aug 29 (Reuters) – Pro-Palestinian activists preparing to set sail from Spain on Sunday for Gaza in dozens of boats carrying aid have called on...

August 30, 2025
Total Views: 1093
Aerial view of a container terminal at the Port of Montreal
News

DP World Vies for Deal to Run Montreal Port Championed by Carney

Dubai-based logistics company DP World Ltd. is negotiating for a contract to operate a new container terminal that will increase the Montreal Port Authority’s capacity by more than 50%.

August 29, 2025
Total Views: 699
Israel Targets Houthi Leaders in Sanaa
News

Israel Targets Houthi Leaders in Sanaa

ADEN, Aug 29 (Reuters) – Israel targeted the Houthi group‘s chief of staff, defense minister and other senior figures in airstrikes on Sanaa in Yemen on Thursday, and was still verifying the outcome,...

August 29, 2025
Total Views: 1228