gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,467 members

A CMA CGM containerships transits the Panama Canal

Photo: Panama Canal Authority

Panama Canal Revamps Transit Booking System to Boost Transit Certainty and Flexibility

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
September 29, 2025

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) announced significant modifications to its Transit Reservation System on Monday, with the unveiling of its next generation Long-Term Slot Allocation (LoTSA) program. The enhanced system, known as LoTSA 2.0, aims to provide “greater certainty, flexibility and value” for canal users while responding to evolving market demands.

“Building on the experience of LoTSA 1.0, this enhanced program introduces a more customer-focused approach to support efficient transit planning and cost-effective operations,” the ACP stated in its Advisory to Shipping.

Key changes include shortening the booking horizon from a 12-month cycle to two separate 6-month cycles. The first cycle will run from January 4 to July 4, 2026, with sealed bids due by October 28, 2025. Daily slot volume has been reduced from 4 to 3 slots per day on average.

The new system introduces segmented service packages tailored for different vessel types, including “Fix packages” for container and gas carriers requiring guaranteed certainty, “Flex packages” for adaptable slot needs, and “Flex+ packages” for more dynamic operations across gas carriers, dry bulk, RoRo, and car carriers.

For LNG vessels, the ACP is reinstating the advanced access rule from 2023 for Booking Period 1A, effective January 4, 2026, which the Authority claims will improve certainty during peak demand periods and reduce the risk of delays.

The ACP is also eliminating the one-slot-per-customer-per-date restriction at the Neopanamax Locks, potentially allowing shipping lines to secure multiple slots on a single day.

According to the ACP, benefits of the new system include the ability to reserve transit dates and submit vessel names up to 15 days in advance, modify booking dates up to twice with 5 days’ notice at no extra charge, and a reduced cancellation penalty of 80% of the awarded bid amount when cancelled 15 days or more in advance.

A dedicated LoTSA Customer Service Team will be available starting in mid-October to provide expert assistance to canal users.

The Panama Canal, a critical maritime shortcut connecting the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, has been adjusting its operations in recent years to address challenges including water shortages and changing global shipping patterns.

Tags:

panama canal
panama canal authority
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,467 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Eternity C beginning to sink
Shipping

Dutch Cargo Ship ‘Minervagracth’ Attacked in Gulf of Aden, Vessel Adrift and On Fire

British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Monday that a Netherlands-flagged general cargo ship reportedly came under attack 120 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's port city of Aden.

14 minutes ago
Total Views: 2144
bulk ship
Shipping

Costamare Bulkers Forms Strategic Alliance with Cargill

Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited (NYSE: CMDB) has entered into a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Cargill International S.A., marking a significant partnership between the vessel owner and one of the world’s...

3 hours ago
Total Views: 169
Laden crude oil tanker approaches the port of Qingdao, China in the morning fog. Photo credit: Shutterstock/Igor Grochev
News

China’s Key Oil Port to Roll Out Measures That Curb Shadow Fleet

Some terminal operators at China’s Qingdao Port, which handles around one-sixth of the country’s crude intake, will impose new restrictions on old tankers — a move widely seen as targeting vessels that carry sanctioned oil from Iran and other sensitive suppliers.

3 hours ago
Total Views: 155