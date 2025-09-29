Dutch Cargo Ship ‘Minervagracth’ Attacked in Gulf of Aden, Vessel Adrift and On Fire

A Netherlands-flagged general cargo ship MV Minervagracth came under attack approximately 128 nautical miles southeast of Yemen’s port city of Aden on Monday, the EU Naval Force Operation ASPIDES has confirmed.

As a result of the attack, the vessel is on fire and adrift, now representing a navigational hazard in the area.

According to EUNAVFOR ASPIDES, the vessel had not requested protection prior to the incident, which was reported on September 29 at 10:22 UTC. Upon receiving an urgent distress call from the vessel’s master, ASPIDES launched an immediate rescue operation for all 19 crew members, who are nationals of Russia, Ukraine, Philippines, and Sri Lanka. Two crew members are reported to be seriously wounded. The Search and Rescue (SOLAS) operation is currently ongoing.

Maritime security expert Martin Kelly, Head of Advisory at EOS Risk Group, stated on X that the vessel was “hit in GOA [Gulf of Aden] by at least one Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile (ASBM)” with a “serious fire reported on board.”

The vessel’s Amsterdam-based operator Spliethoff confirmed the incident in a statement, describing it as an “attack of an unidentified explosive device, inflicting substantial damage to the ship.”

EUNAVFOR ASPIDES has issued a warning that the burning vessel now poses a navigational hazard and urged all vessels in the area to exercise caution and refrain from actions that could worsen the situation.

According to maritime security sources, the vessel was not transmitting its automatic identification system (AIS) at the time of the attack. Kelly noted that the “vessel’s last AIS transmission was at Djibouti yesterday. So seems to have sailed dark.”

This marks the second time the same vessel has been targeted within a week. “The vessel was previously targeted on September 23 on its way to Djibouti,” Ambrey reported. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed that on that date, a vessel reported “a splash and the sound of an explosion in its vicinity 120 nautical miles east of Aden.”

While no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, Kelly said this is “the 3rd successful Houthi engagement in 2025 out of 5 attempts, including the sinking of MAGIC SEAS and ETERNITY C in the Red Sea in July.” He added that this incident represents “the first successful engagement in GOA since July 2024 when Singapore-flagged containership LOBIVIA was struck with 2 missiles.”

In its statement, EUNAVFOR ASPIDES emphasized that “these kinds of attacks pose not only a threat against the Freedom of Navigation but also to the seafarers’ lives, and subsequently to the life of all citizens living in that region.” The naval force affirmed its commitment to protecting human life at sea and contributing to freedom on the high seas.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis have conducted numerous attacks on vessels in the Red Sea region since 2023, targeting ships they claim are linked to Israel in what they describe as solidarity with Palestinians