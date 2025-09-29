gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,467 members

Rows of containers are collapse on the M/V Mississippi, while berthed at Pier G at the Port Long Beach, California, September 9, 2025.

Rows of containers are collapse on the M/V Mississippi, while berthed at Pier G at the Port Long Beach, California, September 9, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Photo

All Containers Recovered from Cargo Loss Incident at Port of Long Beach

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
September 29, 2025

The Unified Command has announced the successful recovery of all 95 containers that fell overboard from the vessel Mississippi at Pier G in the Port of Long Beach.

The final container was lifted from the water on Friday at approximately 3:28 p.m. , marking the end of salvage operations for the incident. The initial count of overboard containers increased from original estimates as some units were crushed, submerged, or hidden from view in the nearby boat basin.

“Every decision during the Pier G Container Incident was centered on safety — whether it was divers working to recover containers in the basin or around the hull, evaluating vessel transits through the safety zone, or crews conducting container operations day and night,” said Coast Guard Capt. Stacey Crecy, Coast Guard incident commander.

The response effort involved deploying side-scan sonar and remotely operated vehicles to locate submerged containers, using dive teams to inspect the vessel’s bottom, and repositioning the vessel using tugs and pilot vessels to access containers trapped beneath it.

Top: A container is lifted from the water at the Port of Long Beach's Pier G as salvage operations conclude. Bottom: A damaged container, retrieved from the water, is loaded onto a trailer for removal. (Photos courtesy U.S. Coast Guard)
Top: A container is lifted from the water at the Port of Long Beach’s Pier G as salvage operations conclude. Bottom: A damaged container, retrieved from the water, is loaded onto a trailer for removal. (Photos courtesy U.S. Coast Guard)

The incident occurred on Tuesday, September 9, when dozens of shipping containers toppled from the Portugal-registered Mississippi shortly after its arrival from Yantian, China. Eyewitness footage captured the ship listing as two rows of containers collapsed. Initial estimates indicated approximately 75 containers had fallen overboard.

During the recovery operations, the safety zone around the vessel was reduced from 500 yards to 100 yards, with all vessel traffic restrictions finally lifted following the completion of dive operations on September 26. A total of 142 vessel transits were authorized during the salvage operations phase, ensuring continued operations in the busy port complex.

AIS data shows the Mississippi departed Long Beach on Sunday bound for Vietnam.

Port of Long Beach incident commander Michael Goldschmidt described the event as “an extremely rare event that required a complex and unique salvage operation,” adding praise for “the Coast Guard, vessel managers, salvage teams and the highly skilled ILWU workers for expediting a safe and speedy return to normal operations.”

Pier G terminal operations have now been fully restored, and port traffic is continuing without restrictions. The U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board continue to lead the investigation into the cause of the incident.

Tags:

mv mississippi cargo loss
port of long beach
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,467 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

A CMA CGM containerships transits the Panama Canal
News

Panama Canal Revamps Transit Booking System to Boost Transit Certainty and Flexibility

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) announced significant modifications to its Transit Reservation System on Monday, with the unveiling of its next generation Long-Term Slot Allocation (LoTSA) program. The enhanced system,...

31 minutes ago
Total Views: 69
Laden crude oil tanker approaches the port of Qingdao, China in the morning fog. Photo credit: Shutterstock/Igor Grochev
News

China’s Key Oil Port to Roll Out Measures That Curb Shadow Fleet

Some terminal operators at China’s Qingdao Port, which handles around one-sixth of the country’s crude intake, will impose new restrictions on old tankers — a move widely seen as targeting vessels that carry sanctioned oil from Iran and other sensitive suppliers.

4 hours ago
Total Views: 158
China’s 15th Arctic Expedition Marks Milestone with First Manned Dive Beneath Polar Ice
News

China’s 15th Arctic Expedition Marks Milestone with First Manned Dive Beneath Polar Ice

China has wrapped up the country’s 15th Arctic scientific expedition with icebreaker Xue Long 2 returning to Shanghai on September 26. This marks the completion of the country’s most expansive Arctic Ocean activity to date. 

16 hours ago
Total Views: 3290