gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,198 members

General view of the Walney Extension offshore wind farm operated by Orsted off the coast of Blackpool, Britain.

General view of the Walney Extension offshore wind farm operated by Orsted off the coast of Blackpool, Britain September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble//File Photo

Orsted Shares Slump After Trump Escalates Offshore Wind Threat

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
April 22, 2025

(Bloomberg) —

Orsted A/S shares dropped almost 10% on the first day of trading since President Donald Trump’s administration ordered another developer to halt construction of a wind farm off the US coast. 

The move marked an escalation in Trump’s actions against the US offshore wind industry since his inauguration in January. While early stage developments were mostly on hold, the decision to pause a wind farm that was already under construction threatens two projects that Orsted is building in American waters. 

Orsted fell as much as 9.6% in Copenhagen trading, before paring losses. The Danish company’s shares are down 37% since the 2024 presidential election. 

Denmark’s stock exchange has been closed for the Easter holiday since US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum posted on X that he’d ordered a pause on Equinor ASA’s Empire Wind project off Long Island. 

Norway’s Equinor had already secured all its permits and had begun construction. The company confirmed Thursday that it had halted work on the project until the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management completes a review. 

While the order doesn’t directly affect Orsted, it shows that even projects under construction aren’t safe from the Trump administration’s drive to curb the advance of offshore wind. The company is set to complete Revolution Wind off the coast of Rhode Island next year, while Sunrise Wind is scheduled for completion in 2027 near New York. 

In a recent interview, Chief Executive Officer Rasmus Errboe said that the company was “100% committed” to delivering the two projects. 

“This is a clear negative for US offshore wind and highlights the potential risks for under-construction/permitted assets,” Ahmed Farman, an analyst for Jefferies wrote in a note last week. 

A spokesperson for Orsted declined to comment. 

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

offshore wind
orsted
president trump
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,198 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Hanwha Ocean Launches Drillship ‘Tidal Action’ for Petrobras Charter
Offshore

Hanwha Ocean Launches Drillship ‘Tidal Action’ for Petrobras Charter

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean has marked its entry into the deepwater drilling operations sector with the naming ceremony of its next-generation drillship ‘Tidal Action’. The vessel includes advanced capabilities,...

20 hours ago
Total Views: 1054
offshore rig north sea
Offshore

Trump Launches Ambitious New Offshore Oil and Gas Leasing Program, Establishes High Arctic Planning Area

The Department of the Interior has initiated the development of the 11th National Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) Oil and Gas Leasing Program, marking a significant shift in U.S. offshore energy...

April 18, 2025
Total Views: 1068
offshore wind turbine
Offshore

Equinor Weighs Legal Challenge to Trump Admin’s Empire Wind Shutdown

Construction activities for the Empire Wind project off New York’s coast have been suspended following a halt work order from the U.S. government, Norwegian energy firm Equinor said Thursday. Empire...

April 17, 2025
Total Views: 1244