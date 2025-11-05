gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,022 members

Handysize gas tanker

Stock Photo: Faraways/Shutterstock

Oil Tankers Get ‘Dirty’ Ditching Fuels for Crude as Rates Boom

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
November 5, 2025

(Bloomberg) —

A spike in freight rates for tankers hauling oil has prompted a wave of vessels to join the lucrative trade, with dozens of ships switching their focus from hauling products to carrying crude across the world’s oceans.

In the first four days of this month, nine so-called long range-2, or LR2 tankers — the largest crude oil vessels that carry products such as jet fuel and diesel — switched to carrying crude oil instead, according to data from ship-tracking platform Signal Ocean. That brings the year-to-date tally of so-called clean-to-dirty switches to 35.

The pivot unfolding in parts of the world’s tanker fleet offers fresh evidence of the impact from oil-producing nations boosting output, as well as the knock-on effects of tighter Western sanctions against Russia and Iran. OPEC+ has ramped up supply this year, as have drillers outside the alliance, meaning that there are greater volumes of crude that need shipping to customers.

“Dirtying-up was bound to happen,” said Georgios Sakellariou, a chartering analyst at Signal Maritime, a vessel-pool management company under the same group as Signal Ocean. “What used to be more of an operational consideration for shipowners is now a broader market trend.”

Sakellariou pointed to earnings prospects as driving the shift, with increased fees for hauling oil.

Benchmark earnings for very-large crude carriers recently hit the highest in years. In turn, that spike enabled smaller-sized tankers — including Aframaxes, which are the crude-focused equivalent of LR2s — to command far higher rates. And an LR2 that dirties up can charge Aframax rates.

In early September, LR2 tankers briefly enjoiyed slightly higher fees than Aframaxes. But two months later, Aframaxes are commanding $65,500 a day as of Tuesday, according to Jefferies LLC. That’s nearly a 70% premium over comparable LR2 daily rates.

Flipping tankers between the dirty-crude and clean-product trades may be a feature of the industry, but the transition is not cost-free.

Going from dirty to clean means owners have pay fees for new coatings so that they’re ready for the products trade. And for those making the reverse transition, owners need to factor in the sunk costs of having the existing coatings compromised.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

crude oil
freight rates
oil tankers
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,022 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

A OOCL containership docks at the Port of Long Beach
Shipping

Supreme Court Wrestles With Legality of Trump’s Sweeping Tariffs

The lawyer representing Donald Trump's administration faced tough questions from conservative and liberal U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday over the legality of the Republican president's sweeping tariffs in a case with implications for the global economy that marks a major test of Trump's powers.

6 minutes ago
Total Views: 4
Aerial photo of the port of Long Beach
Shipping

MSC Shatters Industry Record, Becomes First Carrier to Command 7 Million TEU Fleet Capacity

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has reached an unprecedented milestone in container shipping history, becoming the first carrier ever to achieve an overall fleet capacity of seven million twenty-foot equivalent units...

31 minutes ago
Total Views: 31
EUNAVFOR Aspides forces escort a CMA CGM containership in the Red Sea
Shipping

Suez Canal Reports Biggest Recovery in Vessel Traffic Since Red Sea Crisis Began

The Suez Canal Authority is reporting significant progress in its recovery from vessel diversions due to the Red Sea crisis, with October marking the highest monthly rate of returning vessels...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 172