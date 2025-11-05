gCaptain-logo
A tanker transits the Suez Canal. Shutterstock/Anatoly Menzhiliy

Suez Canal Authority Denies Role in Detention of Sanctioned Russian Tanker

Mike Schuler
November 5, 2025

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has issued a strong denial of reports claiming it detained the Russian-flagged crude oil tanker Dignity, stating that the vessel’s detention stems from a private legal dispute rather than action by the canal authority itself.

“This matter is completely and entirely untrue,” the SCA stated in an official release, addressing circulating news reports about the authority’s alleged involvement in the vessel’s detention.

The crude oil tanker, owned by Russian company Argo Tanker Group since 2023, has been held at the Suez Port anchorage for approximately two months. The vessel is subject to sanctions by the United States, EU, and UK for its involvement in Russian oil trade and violations of the G7 price cap on crude oil transactions.

According to the SCA, the legal dispute is between Sphinx Shipping Agency and the vessel’s owning company over non-payment of financial dues. The Ismailia Economic Court issued an order imposing a conservatory attachment on the vessel and ordering its detention until outstanding dues are paid in full.

“SCA denies any connection to the legal dispute between Sphinx Shipping Agency and the vessel’s owning company, which stems from the owning company’s failure to pay financial dues owed to the shipping agency,” the authority stated.

The situation has deteriorated for the 22 Russian crewmembers aboard the vessel, who filed a formal complaint in October demanding payment of back wages for at least three months.

The Russian Union of Seafarers (SUR), which intervened on behalf of the crew, expressed concern that the vessel is running low on fuel and lubricants, with fears that the lack of supplies is threatening power on the ship. This marks the second intervention by the union for this vessel following an August intervention where they helped secure approximately $130,000 in back wages for the crew.

The SCA concluded its statement by calling on media outlets to “seek accuracy and to disregard rumors aimed at stirring confusion and sowing doubt,” stressing the necessity of verifying information with official sources.

Russian Sanctions
suez canal
suez canal authority
