France Boards Another ‘Shadow Fleet’ Tanker as Macron Escalates Maritime Crackdown

French naval forces with the support of the UK have intercepted and boarded another vessel tied to Russia’s so-called shadow fleet in the Mediterranean, signaling that Europe’s shift toward direct maritime enforcement of sanctions is continuing to gain momentum.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed Friday that the vessel, identified as Deyna, was boarded by the French Navy.

“We remain resolute,” Macron said. “This morning in the Mediterranean, the French Navy intercepted and boarded another vessel from the shadow fleet.”

Macron emphasized that the escalating Middle East conflict would not distract from France’s support for Ukraine or its efforts to curb Russia’s oil revenues.

“The war involving Iran will not deflect France from its support for Ukraine, where Russia’s war of aggression continues unabated,” he said.

He also issued a blunt warning to operators of sanction-busting tankers.

“These vessels, which evade international sanctions and violate the law of the sea, are profiteers of war. They line their pockets while helping finance Russia’s war effort. We will not allow it.”

UK Secretary of State for Defence John Healey said the UK Armed Forces supported the operation. “Disrupting, deterring and degrading Russia’s shadow fleet – and starving Putin’s war machine of funds – is a priority for this government and we will continue to take action alongside our allies,” he wrote on a social media post.

The operation follows January’s high-profile seizure of the tanker Grinch, which French authorities detained in the Mediterranean under suspicion of sanctions evasion and false flagging. That case ultimately resulted in the vessel’s release after its owner paid a penalty worth “several million euros,” according to French officials—highlighting a growing enforcement model that combines at-sea interdiction with financial penalties.

The Grinch case marked a turning point in European sanctions enforcement, demonstrating a willingness to move beyond paper restrictions and physically intervene at sea. Since then, authorities have expanded inspections, tightened oversight of vessel documentation, and increased coordination with allies targeting the shadow fleet’s broader network of owners, managers, and insurers.