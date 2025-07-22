gCaptain-logo
Oil Shippers, Traders Stay Away from EU-Sanctioned Nayara Energy

Oil tankers wait at anchorage in the Black Sea off Kilyos near Istanbul, Turkey, December 8, 2022. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan

Bloomberg
July 22, 2025

By Nicholas Lua and Serene Cheong

Jul 22, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Shipowners and oil traders are staying away from Russia-backed Nayara Energy Ltd. as part of the fallout faced by the Indian refiner, after it was singled out in the latest round of European Union sanctions.

At least one oil tanker, the Talara, u-turned and sailed away from Vadinar port on Sunday, according to Bloomberg ship-tracking data. The vessel was meant to pick up a cargo of fuel — likely diesel — from Nayara, shipbrokers said. The booking was cancelled following Friday’s sanction, they said, and the cargo was not loaded. 

Shipbrokers added owners have become wary of dealings with Nayara this week, be it fuel exports or crude imports. Rosneft PJSC holds a 49.13% stake in the Indian processor. 

Global oil market observers are waiting to see if the hesitation among shipowners will spread beyond logistics to trading counterparties and even financiers. Indian refiners have been seeking more clarity from the EU in the past days on a variety of matters including Nayara’s blacklist and a ban on the diesel supplies made from Russian crude. 

Owners from Greece to Norway control a significant portion of the world’s shipping fleet, with companies likely to adhere to EU restrictions to some extent. Since the Ukraine war in 2022, however, Greek owners have played a crucial role in the Russian oil trade, particularly when barrels were below the price cap. 

Talara’s diversion adds to the concerns surrounding Nayara, after it sought advance payment or letters of credit even before its fuel shipments are loaded. 

Traders said that the move could be indicative of concerns around payment difficulties after loading, among other possible financial complications. The request left market participants wondering how they could take part in future tenders from the refiner, as payments made 15-30 days after cargo loadings remain the industry norm. 

Nayara has said it is exploring legal and other options to protect its interests, while Rosneft has called the EU sanctions “unjustified and illegal.”

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

eu
russian oil
Russian Sanctions
