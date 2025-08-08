gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,664 members

The Johan Castberg FPSO in the Barents Sea. Photo: Lars Morken/Equinor

The Johan Castberg FPSO in the Barents Sea. Photo: Lars Morken/Equinor

Norway’s Northernmost Oil Field Johan Castberg Officially Opens

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
August 8, 2025

Norway’s northernmost oil field, Johan Castberg, was officially opened today by Norwegian Energy Minister Terje Aasland, marking a significant milestone for petroleum operations in the Barents Sea region.

The field, which will produce for at least 30 years, is already operating at its peak capacity of 220,000 barrels of oil per day less than three months after coming on stream, underscoring the field’s importance to Norway’s role as a reliable, long-term energy supplier.

“This is a milestone for the petroleum industry in the Barents Sea. With Castberg on stream, the Barents Sea now has both our second largest producing oil field, our second largest gas field and the largest discovery being considered for development,” said Minister Aasland during his opening speech to the FPSO crew.

The project creates substantial economic value, with oil cargoes departing every three to four days. Each cargo is estimated to be worth approximately NOK half a billion (~US $50 million), depending on oil prices. Norwegian suppliers account for 95 percent of deliveries to the field during its operational phase.

Johan Castberg is operated from Equinor’s Harstad office, with supply and helicopter bases in Hammerfest. Drilling operations are expected to continue through 2026, which will drive significant activity in the Hammerfest region.

The field development includes a production vessel (FPSO) connected to an extensive subsea system comprising 30 wells on 10 subsea templates and two satellite structures. The Johan Castberg field consists of the Skrugard, Havis, and Drivis discoveries, found between 2011 and 2014.

“The Barents Sea is becoming increasingly important for Norway’s role as a long-term energy exporter, and Johan Castberg will produce safely and efficiently for at least 30 years,” said Kjetil Hove, Equinor’s executive vice president for Exploration & Production Norway.

The official opening ceremony was attended by crew members of the Johan Castberg FPSO, leaders from the Ministry of Energy including Minister Aasland, mayors of Hammerfest and Harstad, representatives from the Norwegian Offshore Directorate, the Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority, and industry stakeholders including Equinor, Vår Energi, Petoro, and Aker Solutions.

Johan Castberg is the second oil field in the Barents Sea, with Equinor Energy AS serving as operator with a 46.3% stake, alongside partners Vår Energi ASA (30%) and Petoro AS (23.7%).

Tags:

equinor
johan castberg
norway
offshore oil and gas
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,664 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

aerial of an offshore wind turbine
Offshore

Germany Gets Zero Bids in Zero-Subsidy Offshore Wind Auction

An offshore wind auction in Germany ended without a single bid, showing that zero-subsidy contracts aren’t in demand with investors.

August 6, 2025
Total Views: 3836
Valaris Renaissance drillship
Offshore

BP Makes Biggest Oil Discovery in 25 Years Offshore Brazil

BP has announced a significant oil and gas discovery at the Bumerangue prospect in deepwater offshore Brazil, marking the company’s largest discovery in 25 years. The exploration well, designated 1-BP-13-SPS,...

August 4, 2025
Total Views: 1723
Scotland Gives Go-Ahead for World’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm
Offshore

Scotland Gives Go-Ahead for World’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

By Eamon Akil Farhat and William Mathis (Bloomberg) — The Scottish government has given SSE Plc consent to build what would be the world’s biggest offshore wind farm. The Berwick Bank wind...

July 31, 2025
Total Views: 1907