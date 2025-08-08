Norway’s Northernmost Oil Field Johan Castberg Officially Opens

Norway’s northernmost oil field, Johan Castberg, was officially opened today by Norwegian Energy Minister Terje Aasland, marking a significant milestone for petroleum operations in the Barents Sea region.

The field, which will produce for at least 30 years, is already operating at its peak capacity of 220,000 barrels of oil per day less than three months after coming on stream, underscoring the field’s importance to Norway’s role as a reliable, long-term energy supplier.

“This is a milestone for the petroleum industry in the Barents Sea. With Castberg on stream, the Barents Sea now has both our second largest producing oil field, our second largest gas field and the largest discovery being considered for development,” said Minister Aasland during his opening speech to the FPSO crew.

The project creates substantial economic value, with oil cargoes departing every three to four days. Each cargo is estimated to be worth approximately NOK half a billion (~US $50 million), depending on oil prices. Norwegian suppliers account for 95 percent of deliveries to the field during its operational phase.

Johan Castberg is operated from Equinor’s Harstad office, with supply and helicopter bases in Hammerfest. Drilling operations are expected to continue through 2026, which will drive significant activity in the Hammerfest region.

The field development includes a production vessel (FPSO) connected to an extensive subsea system comprising 30 wells on 10 subsea templates and two satellite structures. The Johan Castberg field consists of the Skrugard, Havis, and Drivis discoveries, found between 2011 and 2014.

“The Barents Sea is becoming increasingly important for Norway’s role as a long-term energy exporter, and Johan Castberg will produce safely and efficiently for at least 30 years,” said Kjetil Hove, Equinor’s executive vice president for Exploration & Production Norway.

The official opening ceremony was attended by crew members of the Johan Castberg FPSO, leaders from the Ministry of Energy including Minister Aasland, mayors of Hammerfest and Harstad, representatives from the Norwegian Offshore Directorate, the Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority, and industry stakeholders including Equinor, Vår Energi, Petoro, and Aker Solutions.

Johan Castberg is the second oil field in the Barents Sea, with Equinor Energy AS serving as operator with a 46.3% stake, alongside partners Vår Energi ASA (30%) and Petoro AS (23.7%).