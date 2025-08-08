gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,664 members

two tankers conduct ship-to-ship transfer

Stock Photo: Tankers carrying out a ship-to-ship (STS) transfer at sea. Photo: Shutterstock/Vallehr

Panama Continues Shadow Fleet Crackdown with World-First Mandatory Traceability for Ship-to-Ship Transfers

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
August 8, 2025

The Panama Ship Registry has become the first naval registry globally to implement mandatory traceability for ship-to-ship (STS) operations of hydrocarbons conducted on the high seas.

Under the new requirements, any Panamanian-flagged oil vessel with gross tonnage of 150 tons or greater must notify the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) at least 48 hours before conducting STS maneuvers, providing comprehensive technical and logistical details of the operation.

“Non-compliance with this obligation – depending on its severity – may result in the cancellation of the registration of the ship in Panama,” states article 9 of the DGMM resolution.

The measure, which took effect on August 6, is outlined in Resolution No. 106-035-DGMM from the General Directorate of Merchant Navy. Mandatory reporting requirements include vessel identification details, precise timing and geographical coordinates, operational mode specifications, hydrocarbon type and quantity information, estimated duration, designated contact personnel, and confirmation of MARPOL Agreement compliance.

The regulation directly addresses “the growing use of boats for illicit operations such as the covert transport of crude oil, evasion of sanctions and lack of environmental controls, practices associated with the so-called ‘ghost fleet.'”

This action comes amid Panama’s broader crackdown on shadow fleet operations. The Panama Maritime Authority recently initiated proceedings to cancel the registration of 17 vessels placed on the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions list, part of Panama’s “zero-tolerance policy against the misuse of the Ship Registry.”

Panama has faced criticism from organizations including United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), which reported that 17% of vessels suspected of transporting Iranian oil currently sail under Panama’s flag.

The registry has responded with multiple enforcement measures. In March 2025 alone, the authority deregistered 107 vessels linked to sanctions violations.

Additional preventive measures introduced by Panama include a new age restriction policy prohibiting registration of oil tankers or bulk carriers older than 15 years, enhanced due diligence procedures for ship registration, and participation in the Registry Information Sharing Compact (RISC) with other major flag states.

Panama maintains that these actions “align with the regulations of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and reinforce Panama’s commitment as a responsible flag-folding State, by promoting maritime safety, operational transparency and the protection of the marine environment.”

Tags:

panama flag
sts transfer
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,664 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Tougher Transshipment Penalties Not Expected Immediately as Trump Tariffs Kick In
Shipping

Tougher Transshipment Penalties Not Expected Immediately as Trump Tariffs Kick In

Tougher U.S. trade penalties on goods originating in one country being re-shipped from another are not expected to immediately follow new U.S. tariffs, three people in Southeast Asia with knowledge of the matter said, easing a major cause of concern.

22 hours ago
Total Views: 607
Tanker EVENTIN adrift in the Baltic Sea
Shipping

Norway Launches Insurance Checks to Counter Shadow Fleet

Norway on Thursday announced a new initiative calling on foreign-registered oil tankers in Norwegian economic zones to voluntarily provide insurance information. The measure aims to reduce environmental risks from shipping...

22 hours ago
Total Views: 764
FILE PHOTO: Container vessel Maersk Hangzhou sails in the Wielingen channel, Westerschelde, Netherlands, July 15, 2018. Rene van Quekelberghe/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Shipping

Maersk Raises Container Volume Forecast as Global Demand Shows Resilience

A.P. Moller – Maersk has raised its full-year 2025 forecast for global container market growth following strong second quarter results that defied ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and rate pressures. The shipping...

22 hours ago
Total Views: 539