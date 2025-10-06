gCaptain-logo
Royal Navy New Zealand divers on the scene above HMNZS Manawanui, off the Southern coast of Upulo, Samoa. Photo released October 11, 2024.

New Zealand Pays $3.5 Million To Samoa Over Sinking Of HMNZS Manawanui

Reuters
October 5, 2025
reuters logo

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) – The New Zealand government said on Monday it would pay the Samoan government 10 million Samoa tala ($3.51 million) following the sinking of a Royal New Zealand Navy vessel off the coast of Samoa in 2024.

Manawanui, the navy’s specialist dive and hydrographic vessel, ran aground near the southern coast of Upolu in October 2024 as it was conducting a reef survey. The ship’s crew abandoned the ship, which later capsized and sank. All 75 crew members survived. An initial inquiry into the grounding found it was caused by a series of human errors

New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement the payment follows a request from the Government of Samoa.

“We recognise the impact the sinking has had on local communities and acknowledge the disruption it caused,” Peters said.

Related Article: Loss of New Zealand Navy Ship Linked to Training Deficiencies, Autopilot Confusion

Manawanui remains on the reef but salvors have removed diesel fuel, oil and other pollutants from the ship along with equipment, weapons and ammunition and shipping containers have all been removed.

Peters says New Zealand continues to work with Samoa on decisions around the ship and its future.

“Working with the Government of Samoa, our focus continues to be on minimising any possible environmental impacts and supporting the response. These are our absolute priorities,” Peters said.

($1 = 2.8498 tala)

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025. 

Tags:

HMNZS Manawanui grounding
new zealand
