U.S. President Donald Trump visits Norfolk, Virginia

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks from behind a bulletproof glass during a Navy 250 Celebration in Norfolk, Virginia, U.S. October 5, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump Says US Hit Another Boat Off Venezuela Coast

Reuters
October 5, 2025
reuters logo

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Virginia, Oct 5 (Reuters) – U.S. forces hit another vessel allegedly carrying illegal drugs off the coast of Venezuela on Saturday evening, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday, adding that the U.S. would also start looking at drug trafficking occurring on land.

Trump made the comment during a speech at Naval Station Norfolk, next to the Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier. It was not immediately clear if he was referencing a strike announced Friday by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

“In recent weeks, the Navy has supported our mission to blow the cartel terrorists the hell out of the water … we did another one last night. Now we just can’t find any,” Trump said. “They’re not coming in by sea anymore, so now we’ll have to start looking about the land because they’ll be forced to go by land.”

(Reporting by Jonathan Ernst, Andrea Shalal and Julia Harte)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025. 

Tags:

drug smuggling
trump administration
venezuela
