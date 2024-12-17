New Zealand Launches Critical Salvage Operation for Sunken Navy Vessel in Samoa

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has initiated a complex salvage operation to recover fuel and pollutants from the HMNZS Manawanui, which sank off Samoa’s coast in October.

Commodore Andrew Brown, NZDF’s Senior National Representative for Operation Resolution, announced the arrival of specialized salvage equipment in Apia, Samoa, marking a crucial phase in the recovery efforts. The operation faces multiple challenges, including strict weather limitations and necessary governmental approvals.

“Essential engineering configuration changes and equipment preparation is underway,” Brown explained, detailing the conversion of the salvage barge from cargo to operational diving mode. NZDF has deployed specialist engineering and dive personnel to oversee the technical aspects of the operation.

The incident, which occurred on October 5, 2024, resulted from a catastrophic series of events involving the ship’s autopilot system. Operating in challenging conditions with winds up to 25 knots, the vessel experienced an uncontrolled deviation from its course. The situation escalated when crew members misidentified the cause as a thruster failure, while the ship remained in autopilot mode.

Captain Yvonne Gray’s is credited with saving 75 lives for her quick decision to abandon ship. The vessel ultimately succumbed to multiple fires, capsizing and sinking in the early hours of October 6.

The salvage operation’s timeline remains dependent on weather conditions, with strict operational limits established for anchoring, crane operations, and diving activities. Once preparatory work in Apia concludes, the salvage barge will be positioned at the wreck site on Samoa’s southwest coast to commence the removal of hazardous materials.

“The safe removal of fuel and other pollutants from HMNZS Manawanui is absolutely critical. New Zealand is determined to do the right thing as we know how important the coastal and marine environments are to the people of Samoa, especially those on the south west coast of Upolu,” added Commodore Brown.



