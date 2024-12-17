gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,808 members that receive our newsletter.

Royal Navy New Zealand divers on the scene above HMNZS Manawanui, off the Southern coast of Upulo, Samoa. Photo released October 11, 2024.

Royal Navy New Zealand divers on the scene above HMNZS Manawanui, off the Southern coast of Upulo, Samoa. Photo released October 11, 2024.

New Zealand Launches Critical Salvage Operation for Sunken Navy Vessel in Samoa

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
December 17, 2024

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has initiated a complex salvage operation to recover fuel and pollutants from the HMNZS Manawanui, which sank off Samoa’s coast in October.

Commodore Andrew Brown, NZDF’s Senior National Representative for Operation Resolution, announced the arrival of specialized salvage equipment in Apia, Samoa, marking a crucial phase in the recovery efforts. The operation faces multiple challenges, including strict weather limitations and necessary governmental approvals.

“Essential engineering configuration changes and equipment preparation is underway,” Brown explained, detailing the conversion of the salvage barge from cargo to operational diving mode. NZDF has deployed specialist engineering and dive personnel to oversee the technical aspects of the operation.

The incident, which occurred on October 5, 2024, resulted from a catastrophic series of events involving the ship’s autopilot system. Operating in challenging conditions with winds up to 25 knots, the vessel experienced an uncontrolled deviation from its course. The situation escalated when crew members misidentified the cause as a thruster failure, while the ship remained in autopilot mode.

Captain Yvonne Gray’s is credited with saving 75 lives for her quick decision to abandon ship. The vessel ultimately succumbed to multiple fires, capsizing and sinking in the early hours of October 6.

The salvage operation’s timeline remains dependent on weather conditions, with strict operational limits established for anchoring, crane operations, and diving activities. Once preparatory work in Apia concludes, the salvage barge will be positioned at the wreck site on Samoa’s southwest coast to commence the removal of hazardous materials.

“The safe removal of fuel and other pollutants from HMNZS Manawanui is absolutely critical. New Zealand is determined to do the right thing as we know how important the coastal and marine environments are to the people of Samoa, especially those on the south west coast of Upolu,” added Commodore Brown.

Tags:

HMNZS Manawanui grounding

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

The Tim S. Dool pictured aground on the U.S. side of the St. Lawrence River
Accidents

Canadian Bulk Carrier ‘Tim S Dool’ Successfully Refloated After Three-Week St. Lawrence River Grounding

The Canadian-flagged bulk carrier M/V Tim S Dool has been successfully refloated after spending more than three weeks aground on Crysler Shoal in the St. Lawrence River, part of the...

21 hours ago
Total Views: 3189
Thermographic image of a main engine on Stena Europe
Accidents

UK Calls for Mandatory Thermal Imaging After Stena Europe Engine Fire

UK investigators are urging the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to mandate thermographic equipment for hot surface detection following a serious engine room fire aboard the passenger ferry Stena Europe. The...

December 13, 2024
Total Views: 2350
The Tim S. Dool pictured aground on the U.S. side of the St. Lawrence River
Accidents

Grounded Bulk Carrier in St. Lawrence Seaway Begins Critical Refloating Operation

Cargo lightering and refloating operations are commencing today for the Canadian-flagged bulk carrier, M/V Tim S. Dool, marking a crucial phase in the recovery efforts following its grounding last month....

December 12, 2024
Total Views: 6680
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,808 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.