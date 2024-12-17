Join our crew and become one of the 109,808 members that receive our newsletter.
Anemoi Marine Technologies completed the installation of five Rotor Sails onboard the 400,000 dwt Very Large Ore Carrier (VLOC), Sohar Max, making it the largest vessel to receive wind propulsion technology to date. Photo: Anemoi Marine Technologies/Vale
Vale’s SOHAR MAX Becomes the World’s Largest Wind-Assisted Ship
UK-based Anemoi Marine Technologies has successfully completed the installation of five Rotor Sails on the massive 400,000 dwt Very Large Ore Carrier (VLOC), Sohar Max, marking the maritime industry’s largest wind-assisted propulsion project to date.
The landmark project, which brings together industry giants from three continents, represents a collaboration between Brazilian mining corporation Vale S.A., Omani shipowner Asyad, and Anemoi.
The installation, completed at China’s COSCO Zhoushan shipyard in October, features five 35-meter-tall Rotor Sails, each with a 5-meter diameter. The system includes an innovative folding deployment mechanism, designed to help maintain efficiency during cargo operations.
Rotor Sails are a modern version of the Flettner rotor, which harnesses the Magnus effect to create forward thrust. They were pioneered by German aviation engineer and inventor Anton Flettner, who began developing them in the 1920s. By creating a pressure difference around a rotating cylindrical sail on the deck, the innovative devices provide additional propulsion, reducing the vessel’s fuel consumption and associated emissions.
The installation on a VLOC has significant environmental benefits, with projections showing up to 6% reduction in fuel consumption and around 3,000 tonnes less carbon emissions per year. Initial testing of the system began during the vessel’s voyage to Tubarao.
“Wind energy will play a central role in the decarbonization of maritime transport of iron ore. This project reinforces Vale’s tradition of investing in innovation and stimulating fleet modernization to reduce emissions,” said Vale’s Director of Shipping, Rodrigo Bermelho.
With the success of this initial project, Vale has announced plans to equip another 400,000 dwt VLOC, the NSU Tubarao, with Anemoi’s Rotor Sails, with completion expected by September 2025.
Nick Contopoulos, Chief Production & Partnerships Officer of Anemoi Marine Technologies, highlighted the broader implications of the effort. “This landmark project demonstrates the significant impact wind energy has on even the largest vessels, showcasing our award-winning technology on another ore carrier,” he said.
The installation represents part of a growing trend in the maritime industry, as shipowners increasingly adopt Rotor Sails to meet international emission reduction standards and advance toward net-zero emissions goals.
Vale has been at the forefront of adopting rotor sail technology on some of the world’s largest ore ships. In 2021, the company installed five tilting Rotor Sails on a newbuild VLOC, supplied by Finnish specialist Norsepower Oy. Vale’s fleet of iron ore vessels typically operate on deep-sea routes between Brazil, China, and the Middle East, provides ideal conditions for wind propulsion technologies.
This past August, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Vale retrofitted a 200,000-ton class bulk carrier with two Norsepower Rotor Sails, marking the world’s first application of rotor sails on a capesize bulk carrier.
The technology’s compact design and substantial thrust capabilities make it an attractive solution for vessels seeking to comply with critical environmental benchmarks such as CII and EEDI/EEXI.
