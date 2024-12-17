Join our crew and become one of the 109,808 members that receive our newsletter.
The aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CVN 65), left, and guided-missile cruiser USS Vicksburg (CG 69) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) maneuver into formation while transiting the Atlantic Ocean in 2012. U.S. Navy Photo
GAO Report Reveals Massive Waste in Navy’s $3.7B Cruiser Modernization Program
The U.S. Navy’s ambitious modernization program for its Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers has largely failed to meet its objectives, resulting in billions in wasted taxpayer dollars, according to a new Government Accountability Office (GAO) report.
Since 2015, the Navy has invested approximately $3.7 billion in modernizing seven cruisers, but the program’s outcomes have fallen dramatically short of expectations. Of these vessels, only three will complete the modernization process, with none achieving the intended five-year service life extension.
“The Navy wasted $1.84 billion modernizing four cruisers that have now been divested prior to deploying,” states the GAO report. The program has been particularly marred by a case involving the USS Vicksburg, where contractors performed substandard work on the vessel’s sonar dome, a crucial component for anti-submarine warfare capabilities.
The report joins other recent GAO assessments critical of Navy and Coast Guard modernization and expansion programs.
According to the GAO, the root of these issues lies in inadequate planning, which led to an overwhelming 9,000 contract changes and subsequent cost overruns. Compounding these problems, the Navy’s leadership made controversial decisions that weakened quality control measures. In 2018, they restricted the ability to impose monetary penalties on contractors, and by 2020, they had reduced vital inspections by nearly 50 percent.
The Navy contracts with private shipyards to maintain and modernize its non-nuclear surface ships.
The modernization program’s troubled history dates back to 2012-2013 when Congress rejected the Navy’s initial proposal to retire several cruisers due to budget constraints. Instead, Congress provided funding for modernization, aiming to extend the service life of 11 cruisers by five years while upgrading their combat capabilities.
In response to these findings, the GAO has issued six recommendations, focusing on the need for the Navy to analyze the root causes of unplanned work and implement stronger quality assurance measures. The Navy has agreed to all recommendations, though the impact of these failures on naval readiness and taxpayer resources remains a significant concern.
The U.S. military has carried out a precision airstrike on a key command-and-control facility operated by Iran-backed Houthi militants in Sana’a, Yemen’s capital city, according to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM)....
Finland’s government has taken a decisive step toward modernizing its critical maritime infrastructure by supporting funding for a new Baltic Sea Class B icebreaker, marking a significant development in regional...
December 16, 2024
Total Views: 1763
Why Join the gCaptain Club?
Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.