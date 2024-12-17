gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,808 members that receive our newsletter.

OOCL Spain

The 24,188 TEU capacity OOCL Spain pictured at the Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering (NACKS) shipyard in Nantong, China. Photo courtesy OOCL

China Dominates Global Containership Construction as Korean Shipyards Face Decline

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
December 17, 2024

Chinese shipyards have solidified their dominance in the construction of containerships, commanding an impressive 68.5% of the global boxship orderbook capacity, according to Alphaliner.

This transformation marks a dramatic reversal from historical norms, with South Korea, the former industry leader, now holding just 23.3% of the market.

The change in rankings hasn’t been sudden. China first took the lead in 2015 with orders totaling 900,000 TEU, though those years saw relatively low overall activity.

“Currently, nobody can match the price advantage that Chinese yards can offer,” Alphaliner states, highlighting the fundamental shift in market dynamics.

The scale of China’s current dominance is particularly evident in 2024’s performance, with Chinese shipyards securing an impressive 3.61 Mteu in orders, dwarfing South Korea’s 0.66 Mteu, Alphliner figures show.

Japan remains a notable but smaller player in the sector, with yards like JMU and Imabari holding a modest 6.4% share of the containership orderbook.

Looking ahead, the industry landscape appears set for continued Chinese dominance, where strategic capacity expansion projects will create newbuilding slots extending as far as 2027 and beyond.

Although Korean yards will maintain a significant presence in building large mainline vessels, their market share continues to decline. Yet with the global orderbook at 8.68 Mteu—stretching into 2029 and even 2030—being second place still offers substantial opportunities, especially considering where other nations rank in the market.

Tags:

alphaliner
China
chinese shipbuilding
containerships

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

GAO Report Reveals Massive Waste in Navy’s $3.7B Cruiser Modernization Program
Defense

GAO Report Reveals Massive Waste in Navy’s $3.7B Cruiser Modernization Program

The U.S. Navy’s ambitious modernization program for its Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers has largely failed to meet its objectives, resulting in billions in wasted taxpayer dollars, according to a new Government...

25 mins ago
Total Views: 87
Davies icebreaker illustration
Defense

Davie Undertaking Major Shipyard Transformation to Build Canada’s Most Advanced Icebreakers

Canada’s Chantier Davie Canada Inc. (Davie Shipbuilding) has announced strategic partnerships with Pearlson & Pearlson Inc. and Construction Dinamo Inc. to transform its Lévis facility in Québec into North America’s largest and...

December 10, 2024
Total Views: 7784
Successful engine-retrofit of Very Large Container Vessel ‘Maersk Halifax’ to dual-fuel ME-LGIM unit
Environment

Methanol Milestone: Inside Maersk Halifax’s Green Methanol Conversion

MAN Energy Solutions has completed the world’s first retrofit of a Very Large Container Vessel (VLCV) to enable green methanol operation. The Maersk Halifax, a 15,000 TEU containership, underwent an...

December 9, 2024
Total Views: 1454
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,808 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.