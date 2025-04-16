gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,175 members

Report Reveals Technical and Human Failures in 2014 Sewol Ferry Disaster

Rescue boats sail around the South Korean passenger ship "Sewol" which sank, during their rescue operation in the sea off Jindo, in this April 17, 2014 file photograph. A South Korean court on November 11, 2014 found the captain of the ferry that capsized in April killing more than 300 passengers guilty of negligence and sentenced him to 36 years in jail, but acquitted him of the homicide charge for which prosecutors had sought the death penalty. The ship's chief engineer was found guilty of homicide for not aiding two injured fellow crew members and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (SOUTH KOREA - Tags: DISASTER MARITIME CRIME LAW)

Report Reveals Technical and Human Failures in 2014 Sewol Ferry Disaster

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
April 16, 2025

A report by South Korea’s Maritime Safety Tribunal (KMST) has identified multiple causes behind the April 16, 2014 Sewol ferry disaster that claimed 304 lives—mostly students on a school trip—in what became the country’s worst maritime disaster.

The investigation concluded that structural failures, including a malfunctioning steering system and destabilizing vessel modifications, were primary factors in the catastrophe, Korean media reported this week. The 6,825-ton ferry was carrying 476 people and 2,215 tons of cargo – more than double its permitted capacity of 1,077 tons – when it capsized off South Jeolla Province.

Investigators ruled out external factors such as collision with other vessels. “After looking at the results of the investigation conducted after salvaging the ship, we did not find anything that indicated outside pressure had induced the abrupt turn,” stated the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries agency.

The KMST report highlighted that unsecured cargo shifted during the vessel’s turn, compromising its stability. Additionally, vessel modifications had increased its size and hull height, reducing its restoring force.

Captain Lee Joon-seok, who ordered passengers to remain in place while he abandoned ship, is serving a life sentence for murder by omission. The KMST has subsequently revoked licenses of five convicted crew members and suspended three others.

The vessel’s operator, Cheonghaejin Marine Co., is currently appealing the KMST’s findings.

Tags:

Accident Reports
sewol
sewol investigation
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,175 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

NTSB Calls for National Reforms After Fatal Port Newark Ship Fire
Accidents

NTSB Calls for National Reforms After Fatal Port Newark Ship Fire

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its findings on the July 2023 fire aboard the roll-on/roll-off container vessel Grande Costa D’Avorio at Port Newark, which resulted in two...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 248
Fire on the Grande Costa D’Avorio ship
Accidents

NTSB: Inadequate Firefighting Training Led to Deaths in Newark Ship Fire

By Daniel Katzive (gCaptain) – New Jersey firefighters who responded to a July 2023 fire aboard a RoRo cargo ship at Port Newark lacked adequate training in responding to shipboard...

21 hours ago
Total Views: 2114
Fire on the Grande Costa D’Avorio ship
Accidents

NTSB to Hold Public Meeting on Fatal ‘Grande Costa D’Avorio’ Fire at Port Newark

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will convene a public board meeting on April 15 to determine what caused the devastating fire aboard the roll-on/roll-off vessel Grande Costa D’Avorio that...

April 14, 2025
Total Views: 4089