Report Reveals Technical and Human Failures in 2014 Sewol Ferry Disaster

A report by South Korea’s Maritime Safety Tribunal (KMST) has identified multiple causes behind the April 16, 2014 Sewol ferry disaster that claimed 304 lives—mostly students on a school trip—in what became the country’s worst maritime disaster.

The investigation concluded that structural failures, including a malfunctioning steering system and destabilizing vessel modifications, were primary factors in the catastrophe, Korean media reported this week. The 6,825-ton ferry was carrying 476 people and 2,215 tons of cargo – more than double its permitted capacity of 1,077 tons – when it capsized off South Jeolla Province.

Investigators ruled out external factors such as collision with other vessels. “After looking at the results of the investigation conducted after salvaging the ship, we did not find anything that indicated outside pressure had induced the abrupt turn,” stated the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries agency.

The KMST report highlighted that unsecured cargo shifted during the vessel’s turn, compromising its stability. Additionally, vessel modifications had increased its size and hull height, reducing its restoring force.

Captain Lee Joon-seok, who ordered passengers to remain in place while he abandoned ship, is serving a life sentence for murder by omission. The KMST has subsequently revoked licenses of five convicted crew members and suspended three others.

The vessel’s operator, Cheonghaejin Marine Co., is currently appealing the KMST’s findings.