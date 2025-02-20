New Flag States Raise Sanctions Evasion Concerns

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has raised significant concerns about emerging flag states potentially being used to circumvent international sanctions, according to its latest Flag State Performance Table.

Four new flag states – Cambodia, Eswatini, Gabon, and Guinea-Bissau – have been added to the ICS monitoring system, reflecting a growing trend of vessels registering with smaller administrations. These additions come amid reports of shipping companies allegedly using these jurisdictions to bypass western sanctions on Russia and Iran, whose shadow fleets continue to grow. Of particular concern is Eswatini’s emergence in the maritime sector.

“Eswatini’s emergence as a flag State presents a distinct concern as it is not a member of the UN IMO and is therefore not a signatory of its international maritime Conventions,” said ICS Secretary General Guy Platten.

In contrast, established maritime nations continue to maintain high standards. More than 53% of the world’s fleet is registered with Greece, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Liberia, Malta, Marshall Islands, and Singapore – all of which demonstrate exemplary compliance with international regulations. The Bahamas, China PRC, and Panama—also among the top ten by tonnage—demonstrate strong performance and firm commitment to global maritime regulations, the ICS states in its report.

The ICS Table serves as a comprehensive assessment tool, evaluating flag states’ adherence to global standards in safety, environmental protection, and seafarer working conditions, as established by the IMO and ILO. Recent data confirms that most of the global shipping industry operates under flag states that rigorously enforce these international regulations.

“For more than 50 years, shipping has been a global industry operating under global rules, and it is vital that flag States adhere to their obligations to enforce the highest global safety standards,” said Platten.

The International Chamber of Shipping, representing over 80% of the world’s merchant fleet, maintains that this monitoring system is crucial for maintaining transparency and accountability in global shipping operations. However, the organization emphasizes that the Table’s primary purpose is to facilitate dialogue between shipowners and flag administrations for potential improvements in safety, security, environmental protection, and working conditions.