containership ship bunkering

VladSV / Shutterstock

Cargill and Hafnia Form Marine Fuel Powerhouse Seascale Energy

Mike Schuler
February 20, 2025

Cargill’s Ocean Transportation business and tanker leader Hafnia announced today the formation of Seascale Energy—a joint venture combining their bunker operations to transform marine fuel procurement.

The new entity, which merges Cargill’s Pure Marine Fuels with Hafnia’s Bunker Alliance, aims to revolutionize marine fuel procurement by focusing on cost efficiency, transparency, and sustainable fuel solutions. With an initial bunkering volume of approximately 7.5 million metric tons, Seascale Energy is positioned to become a major player in the global marine fuel sector.

“Our vision is to lead the energy transition in shipping, unlocking value for our stakeholders while addressing industry challenges around transparency, quality, and decarbonization,” said Jan Dieleman, President of Cargill’s Ocean Transportation business.

The joint venture will leverage the combined strengths of both companies to provide enhanced services to maritime customers. By consolidating bunker purchasing volumes, Seascale Energy aims to negotiate more competitive pricing while delivering tailored procurement solutions through an expanded global port network.

“As one of the largest services of its kind, led by two large-scale fuel users, we are committed to improving efficiency and addressing industry challenges to benefit our stakeholders across the maritime sector,” said Hafnia CEO Mikael Skov.

The new company will operate under a dual-CEO structure, with Olivier Josse from Cargill and Peter Grünwaldt from Hafnia at the helm. Operations are scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2025, pending regulatory approval.

With a team of over 25 professionals stationed across strategic locations including Singapore, Geneva, Copenhagen, and Houston, Seascale Energy is positioning itself to serve a global customer base. The company will utilize data-driven insights for optimized decision-making and serve as an expert resource for navigating the evolving landscape of fuel regulations and technologies.

This strategic partnership brings together Hafnia’s expertise as one of the largest tanker owners and operators, managing over 200 vessels, with Cargill’s extensive experience in global supply chain management and its workforce of approximately 160,000 employees.

bunker fuel
cargill
hafnia
mergers and acquisitions

