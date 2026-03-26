gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,453 members

primorsk port

Primorsk Port, image courtesy Summagroup.ru

Key Russian Oil Port Resumes Loading Amid Attempt to Divert Flow

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
March 26, 2026

By Bloomberg News

Mar 26, 2026 (Bloomberg) –Russia’s top oil port in the Baltic Sea resumed loading days after it came under attack from Ukrainian drones, although the company that pipes crude there said it is trying to divert barrels elsewhere because of the incidents.

The Minerva Georgia, a Suezmax-class vessel capable of hauling about 1 million barrels of crude, berthed on Wednesday, shipping information seen by Bloomberg shows. Another, the Anlan, is scheduled to depart Thursday having been there for several days.

Ukraine is showing signs of stepping up attacks on Russian oil infrastructure. It also targeted the port of Ust-Luga this week, as well as the Kirishi oil refinery. Transneft, Russia’s pipeline operator, aims to divert flows away from the Baltic ports, Interfax reported.

Kyiv’s moves could disrupt the flow of Russian petroleum at a time when the Iran war has already caused an unprecedented oil-supply shock. An oil tanker also came under attack in the Black Sea.

Primorsk is Russia’s largest crude oil export facility in the region, followed by Ust-Luga. NOTE: Ukraine’s drones hit Primorsk on Monday, March 23, causing fire at its oil facilities and halting the loadings.

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

Container Shipping
Hapag-Lloyd
Hormuz
iran
strait of hormuz
US

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Bloomberg, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,453 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Hapag-Lloyd Faces $40 Million to $50 Million Weekly Costs Due to Middle East Conflict
News

Hapag-Lloyd Faces $40 Million to $50 Million Weekly Costs Due to Middle East Conflict

German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd HLAG.DE is incurring additional costs of $40 million to $50 million per week due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, a burden described as "not sustainable for a long time" by Chief Executive Rolf Habben Jansen on Thursday. Speaking at an online press conference, Habben Jansen said the company was grappling with "a big challenge" as six of its vessels, with 150 crew members, remain stranded in the Persian Gulf.

4 minutes ago
Total Views: 36
File photo of a product tanker underway at sea
News

Jones Act Waiver Leaves Key Question Unanswered: What Laws Apply to Foreign Ships in U.S. Trade?

Legal Gray Zone Emerges as Foreign Ships Enter Domestic Trades Under Emergency Waiver As the Trump administration’s 60-day Jones Act waiver begins reshaping U.S. coastal shipping, a more fundamental issue...

15 hours ago
Total Views: 940
FILE PHOTO: Container vessel Maersk Hangzhou sails in the Wielingen channel, Westerschelde, Netherlands, July 15, 2018. Rene van Quekelberghe/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
News

Maersk Warns of Prolonged Hormuz Shutdown as Shipping Costs Surge

A.P. Moller–Maersk says the Strait of Hormuz crisis is now reshaping global shipping networks, with the carrier warning that the key energy chokepoint is likely to remain closed to commercial traffic while disruptions cascade across its entire logistics system.

21 hours ago
Total Views: 5248