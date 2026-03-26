Key Russian Oil Port Resumes Loading Amid Attempt to Divert Flow

By Bloomberg News

Mar 26, 2026 (Bloomberg) –Russia’s top oil port in the Baltic Sea resumed loading days after it came under attack from Ukrainian drones, although the company that pipes crude there said it is trying to divert barrels elsewhere because of the incidents.

The Minerva Georgia, a Suezmax-class vessel capable of hauling about 1 million barrels of crude, berthed on Wednesday, shipping information seen by Bloomberg shows. Another, the Anlan, is scheduled to depart Thursday having been there for several days.

Ukraine is showing signs of stepping up attacks on Russian oil infrastructure. It also targeted the port of Ust-Luga this week, as well as the Kirishi oil refinery. Transneft, Russia’s pipeline operator, aims to divert flows away from the Baltic ports, Interfax reported.

Kyiv’s moves could disrupt the flow of Russian petroleum at a time when the Iran war has already caused an unprecedented oil-supply shock. An oil tanker also came under attack in the Black Sea.

Primorsk is Russia’s largest crude oil export facility in the region, followed by Ust-Luga. NOTE: Ukraine’s drones hit Primorsk on Monday, March 23, causing fire at its oil facilities and halting the loadings.

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