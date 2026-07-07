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Japan’s Mideast Crude Supply to Rebound in July as Stranded Vessels Exit Hormuz

An official gives lectures on the crude oil release operation as a tanker is moored at the Shirashima National Petroleum Stockpiling Base in Kitakyushu, southwestern Japan, March 27, 2026, as the Japanese government started releasing state-held oil to stabilise supplies, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN.

Japan’s Mideast Crude Supply to Rebound in July as Stranded Vessels Exit Hormuz

Reuters
Total Views: 262
July 7, 2026

By Yuka Obayashi and Florence Tan

Reuters

TOKYO/SINGAPORE, July 7 (Reuters) – Japan will receive a boost in Middle East crude supply this month as two more stranded Japanese-owned supertankers carrying Saudi oil were exiting the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, shipping data showed.

The two tankers joined a fleet of previously stranded vessels that left a day earlier, raising the total volume of crude oil aboard Japan-linked vessels exiting the strait to 16 million barrels this week, reducing the amount of oil stuck in the Gulf.

One of the tankers is owned and managed by Nippon Yusen KK 9101.T and the other is owned and managed by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha 9107.T, LSEG data showed. Each of them loaded 2 million barrels of Saudi crude on March 1, Kpler data showed.

The companies did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

A spokesperson for the Japanese Shipowners’ Association said on Tuesday that the number of Japanese-related vessels remaining in the Gulf had fallen to 26 from 45 at the start of the conflict.

On Monday, six very large crude carriers loaded with 12 million barrels of Middle Eastern crude, two chemical tankers, a vehicle carrier and a container ship, all linked to Japan, exited the strait. The tankers are carrying crudes from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar that were loaded in late February to early March.

Most of these vessels are managed by Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) 9104.T.

Besides the stranded vessels, five VLCCs laden with Saudi oil from Ras Tanura port are tentatively signaling for Japan after the world’s top exporter resumed loadings in late June at its largest port located inside the Gulf, Kpler data showed.

Japan, which had relied on the Middle East for 94% of its crude supply before the Iran war broke out in February, saw its oil imports slumping in April to the lowest level in more than 60 years after supply from the Gulf oil-producing region tumbled 68% on-year.

(Reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore; Chang-Ran Kim and Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; Editing by Jamie Freed and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

crude oil
Hormuz
Japan
japanese shipowners association
MOL
saudi arabia
strait of hormuz
vlcc

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This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

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