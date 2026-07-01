Iran Says Ship Ran Aground in ‘Unauthorized’ Hormuz Transit

By Patrick Sykes (Bloomberg) — Iran said a foreign container ship ran aground while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz via an “unauthorized” route, repeating its warning that vessels should only transit the waterway in coordination with the Islamic Republic.

The state TV report didn’t identify the vessel by name or specify where the incident took place.

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy has repeatedly warned ship captains, owners and officials of global shipping companies that any entry or exit via routes other than the authorized one in the Persian Gulf could lead to irreparable consequences,” the report said.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre, which monitors security in the region, hadn’t reported any incidents around the strait as of 10:30 a.m. UK time on Wednesday.

Iran has sought to control shipping traffic through the waterway since the start of the war with the US and Israel in late February, demanding fees from ships seeking to transit and ordering them to use a route that’s closer to its shore.

Traffic has jumped since Washington and Tehran signed a provisional peace deal last month, but Iran has signaled it intends to maintain control over shipping through the strait.

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