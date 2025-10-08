Hanwha Ocean Achieves First Ship-to-Ship LNG Transfer During Sea Trials

Hanwha Ocean has successfully completed the world’s first ship-to-ship (STS) transfer of liquefied natural gas between vessels undergoing sea trials.

The innovative procedure eliminates the traditional requirement for LNG carriers to load fuel from terminals before conducting gas trials and then return remaining fuel afterward. Instead, vessels can now transfer LNG directly between ships at sea.

“This breakthrough not only reduces environmental impact but also resolves the risk of schedule delays caused by terminal congestion,” according to the company’s announcement.

Until now, LNG carriers conducting mandatory gas trials had to first secure terminal access for initial loading, complete their trials, and then return to offload remaining fuel – a process vulnerable to scheduling conflicts and delays.

“Traditionally, LNG carriers conducting gas trials must first load LNG from a terminal and later return the remaining LNG once trials are complete. Now, with this innovation, LNG can be directly transferred to another vessel under trial at sea—significantly improving efficiency and flexibility,” stated Hanwha Ocean.

The achievement follows Hanwha’s earlier maritime first with ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operations within a shipyard environment. The company views these consecutive innovations as validation of their specialized expertise in gas trial technologies.

Hanwha Ocean highlighted its commitment to continued innovation, stating they “will continue to drive innovation and lead the path toward a more sustainable maritime future.”

The development comes as the maritime industry increasingly seeks more efficient and environmentally responsible operational methods, particularly in the growing LNG transportation sector.