The Maran Gas Syros conducts and LNG ship-to-ship transfer with the Woodside Jirrubakura

The Maran Gas Syros conducts and LNG ship-to-ship transfer with the Woodside Jirrubakura. Photo courtesy Hanwha Ocean

Hanwha Ocean Achieves First Ship-to-Ship LNG Transfer During Sea Trials

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
October 8, 2025

Hanwha Ocean has successfully completed the world’s first ship-to-ship (STS) transfer of liquefied natural gas between vessels undergoing sea trials.

The innovative procedure eliminates the traditional requirement for LNG carriers to load fuel from terminals before conducting gas trials and then return remaining fuel afterward. Instead, vessels can now transfer LNG directly between ships at sea.

“This breakthrough not only reduces environmental impact but also resolves the risk of schedule delays caused by terminal congestion,” according to the company’s announcement.

Until now, LNG carriers conducting mandatory gas trials had to first secure terminal access for initial loading, complete their trials, and then return to offload remaining fuel – a process vulnerable to scheduling conflicts and delays.

“Traditionally, LNG carriers conducting gas trials must first load LNG from a terminal and later return the remaining LNG once trials are complete. Now, with this innovation, LNG can be directly transferred to another vessel under trial at sea—significantly improving efficiency and flexibility,” stated Hanwha Ocean.

The achievement follows Hanwha’s earlier maritime first with ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operations within a shipyard environment. The company views these consecutive innovations as validation of their specialized expertise in gas trial technologies.

Hanwha Ocean highlighted its commitment to continued innovation, stating they “will continue to drive innovation and lead the path toward a more sustainable maritime future.”

The development comes as the maritime industry increasingly seeks more efficient and environmentally responsible operational methods, particularly in the growing LNG transportation sector.

Hanwha
hanwha ocean
LNG
sts transfer
Related Articles

Aerial of Liquified Natural Gas LNG carrier moored to a small gas terminal
Shipping

New Fortress’ Puerto Rico Gas Cargoes at Risk Amid Dispute

By Jim Wyss and Ruth Liao (Bloomberg) — New Fortress Energy has reached a tentative deal that may allow it to deliver liquefied natural gas to its terminal in Puerto...

13 minutes ago
Total Views: 32
cosco development
Shipping

BIMCO Sees Minimal Rate Impact as New USTR Tariffs Target 35% of Global Fleet by Capacity

When the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) fees targeting Chinese maritime dominance come into effect on October 14, approximately 35% of ships in the combined bulk, crude...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 96
port of los angeles and long beach
Ports

U.S. Container Imports Set to Fall Below 2 Million TEU as Tariff Effects Intensify

Monthly import cargo volume at major U.S. container ports is projected to drop below the 2 million TEU threshold for the remainder of 2025, according to the latest Global Port...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 111