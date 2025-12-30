gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,648 members

An LNG tanker at a port in Yantai, China

A drone view shows tugboats assisting a liquified natural gas (LNG) tanker to dock at a port in Yantai, Shandong province, China February 14, 2025. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Global 2025 LNG Exports Saw Biggest Jump in Three Years

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
December 30, 2025

By Sing Yee Ong (Bloomberg) — Global exports of liquefied natural gas in 2025 likely saw the biggest jump in three years, as new supply came online in North America.

Exports are estimated to have risen 4% from last year to 429 million tons, according to Kpler, which tracks shipping data. That’d be the largest annual increase since 2022, when exports climbed 4.5% from the year before, the data showed. The rise was largely driven by projects like LNG Canada and Plaquemines in the US ramping up output.

The US is poised to cement its role as a major exporter, becoming the first ever to ship out more than 100 million tons of LNG this year. The nation is expected to continue adding supply, doubling output by the end of the decade and boosting exports in turn. 

That will likely drag Asian and European gas prices lower. Already, Asian prices are near the lowest in a year, while European futures have fallen more than 40% from the start of the year.

The additional output could also further tighten demand for vessels transporting the super-chilled fuel. Last month, the cost of sending LNG across the Atlantic Ocean reached the highest in almost two years as a surge in supply boosted demand for tankers.

December’s exports figures are likely to hit a record of about 41 million tons, according to Kpler. China and Japan remain the world’s biggest buyers, tied for first place this year, though total Chinese imports this year are about 15% lower than 2024, the data showed.

Egypt’s inbound shipments continued to grow after the country became a net importer last year. The nation likely bought about 8.9 million tons of LNG this year, up more than three times from last year. 

Globally, trading volumes of LNG are expected to continue growing 7.5% to 8% next year, driven by a wave of new supply and lower prices that should stimulate demand, Bloomberg Intelligence said in a note. 

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

global trade
LNG
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,648 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

wave breaking over tanker
Shipping

Venezuela’s Shadow Fleet Tests Trump Blockade with Tanker Arrivals

 At least two oil tankers have made their way to Venezuela in recent days and others are navigating towards the country, a sign of state-run PDVSA's effort to expand floating storage and keep selling crude even as a U.S. blockade has reduced exports to a minimum.

40 minutes ago
Total Views: 174
LNG in Arctic
Shipping

Arctic Shipping Lane Sees Surge in ‘Shadow Fleet’ Traffic, Totaling 100 Sanctioned Vessels

Russia’s Arctic shipping lanes have become a corridor for the global shadow fleet of sanctioned oil and LNG tankers, raising safety, environmental, and geopolitical concerns.

December 29, 2025
Total Views: 1951
A worker transports a bag of sun-dried cocoa beans at a warehouse in Kwabeng in the Eastern Region, Ghana
Shipping

Crop Trader Sucden Shuts Cocoa Buying Center In Ivory Coast Port

By Baudelaire Mieu Dec 24, 2025 (Bloomberg) – French crop trader Sucres et Denrees SA, a major cocoa buyer, has closed its operations in Ivory Coast’s port of San Pedro,...

December 27, 2025
Total Views: 1800