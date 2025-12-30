Global 2025 LNG Exports Saw Biggest Jump in Three Years

By Sing Yee Ong (Bloomberg) — Global exports of liquefied natural gas in 2025 likely saw the biggest jump in three years, as new supply came online in North America.

Exports are estimated to have risen 4% from last year to 429 million tons, according to Kpler, which tracks shipping data. That’d be the largest annual increase since 2022, when exports climbed 4.5% from the year before, the data showed. The rise was largely driven by projects like LNG Canada and Plaquemines in the US ramping up output.

The US is poised to cement its role as a major exporter, becoming the first ever to ship out more than 100 million tons of LNG this year. The nation is expected to continue adding supply, doubling output by the end of the decade and boosting exports in turn.

That will likely drag Asian and European gas prices lower. Already, Asian prices are near the lowest in a year, while European futures have fallen more than 40% from the start of the year.

The additional output could also further tighten demand for vessels transporting the super-chilled fuel. Last month, the cost of sending LNG across the Atlantic Ocean reached the highest in almost two years as a surge in supply boosted demand for tankers.

December’s exports figures are likely to hit a record of about 41 million tons, according to Kpler. China and Japan remain the world’s biggest buyers, tied for first place this year, though total Chinese imports this year are about 15% lower than 2024, the data showed.

Egypt’s inbound shipments continued to grow after the country became a net importer last year. The nation likely bought about 8.9 million tons of LNG this year, up more than three times from last year.

Globally, trading volumes of LNG are expected to continue growing 7.5% to 8% next year, driven by a wave of new supply and lower prices that should stimulate demand, Bloomberg Intelligence said in a note.

