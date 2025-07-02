gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,140 members

Gas Carrier Dashes Across Arctic Ocean in Just 10 Days Delivering Russian LNG to Asia

Gas Carrier Dashes Across Arctic Ocean in Just 10 Days Delivering Russian LNG to Asia

Malte Humpert
Total Views: 0
July 2, 2025

The 172,846 cbm LNG carrier Georgiy Ushakov crossed the Arctic from Russia’s Yamal Peninsula to the Bering Strait in less than 10 days passing through extensive late-winter sea ice. The Arc7 ice-class gas tanker was accompanied by the nuclear icebreaker Yamal for part of the 2,500 nautical mile journey. 

The convoy maintained a steady speed of around 10-12 knots, except for short sections through the thickest ice in the East Siberian Sea. Georgiy Ushakov averaged around 10.5 knots across the 10-day trip across the Northern Sea Route. 

For the past several years Russia has sent LNG carriers to Asia directly via the Arctic as early as June and as late as January. For the rest of the year it delivers its Arctic LNG to Europe where ice conditions are more favorable during winter. It ultimately hopes to dispatch LNG produced in the Arctic to Asia year-round. Last year it shipped 22 million tonnes of LNG via the Arctic.

These winter shipments were supposed to start in 2024. But delays in icebreaker construction, including the world’s largest Leader-class nuclear icebreaker, have pushed plans back toward 2030. 

Georgiy Ushakov is likely bound for China and is set to complete the voyage in under 20 days, around 50 percent faster than the traditional route connecting Europe and Asia via the Suez Canal or around South Africa taking 40-45 days. 

Last summer an LNG carrier completed the trip from Yamal LNG to Xiuyu, China in just 18 days. Russia also started using conventional LNG carriers without ice-class in the Arctic during summer.

In 2024 Russia’s Yamal LNG project routed 41 deliveries to Asia via the Arctic, including 35 to China; a figure likely to increase substantially as the European Union appears set to ban spot sales of Russian LNG by the end of 2025 and complete a full ban by the end of 2027.

Russia currently has eight nuclear icebreakers in service, including four of the new Arktika-class with three additional vessels under construction or ordered. These latest vessels will increase the country’s nuclear fleet to around a dozen vessels, a record surpassing the Cold War high of eight.

Tags:

arctic
arctic shipping
LNG
northern sea route
russia
yamal lng
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,140 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Drought hit Panama Canal further restricts maximum ship depth
Shipping

U.S. Grain Exports Rise Despite Chinese Tariffs

U.S seaborne grain exports increased 9% year-over-year during the first half of 2025, despite significant challenges from Chinese tariffs, according to a new analysis from BIMCO. “During the first half...

4 minutes ago
Total Views: 0
Tanker EVENTIN adrift in the Baltic Sea
Shipping

Germany and Sweden Launch Joint Initiative to Monitor Shadow Fleet in Baltic Sea

German authorities have implemented a new measure requiring tankers traveling eastward through the Fehmarn Belt, in the western part of the Baltic Sea, to disclose their insurance coverage against oil...

46 minutes ago
Total Views: 88
Indonesia’s Pertamina Seeks $700 Million Loan to Build Vessels
Shipping

Indonesia’s Pertamina Seeks $700 Million Loan to Build Vessels

Indonesia’s state-owned oil giant PT Pertamina and its shipping arm are seeking an offshore loan of about $700 million for the construction of vessels, according to people familiar with the matter.

55 minutes ago
Total Views: 46