gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,648 members

Finland’s RMC to Build Two Icebreakers for the US Coast Guard

Finland’s RMC to Build Two Icebreakers for the US Coast Guard

Reuters
Total Views: 0
December 30, 2025

By Soren Jeppesen

COPENHAGEN, Dec 30 (Reuters) – Finland’s Rauma Marine Constructions has signed a deal to build two icebreaker ships for the U.S. Coast Guard with delivery in 2028, the company said in a statement, as President Donald Trump seeks to boost his country’s national security in the Arctic.

The vessels are the first to be constructed under a memorandum of understanding signed in October by Trump and Finnish President Alexander Stubb laying the foundation for commercial agreements on icebreakers.

Under that memorandum, Finland will build four medium sized “Arctic Security Cutters” at Finnish shipyards, with the U.S. later constructing up to seven more vessels domestically using Finnish expertise.

RMC did not disclose the contract value of the two ships. The procurement of 11 icebreakers is expected to cost about $6.1 billion in total, a White House official said in October.

“Due to our fast delivery time, we are the most affordable option on the market,” CEO Mika Nieminen of RMC said in a statement late on Monday, calling the deal a historic milestone.

The U.S. Coast Guard currently operates only two polar icebreakers while Russia has around 40, officials have said, prompting Washington to bolster its Arctic presence.

“Finnish shipyards build the world’s best icebreakers and largest cruise ships. Securing this icebreaker order is a great thing for Finland and our entire maritime industry,” said Finnish Minister of Economic Affairs Sakari Puisto.

(Reporting by Soren Jeppesen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

arctic
finland
icebreakers
USCG
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,648 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

USCGC Calhoun aerial
Defense

US Coast Guard Seeks Commercial Vessels to Boost Fleet Under New Industry Partnership

In an unprecedented appeal to the private shipping sector, the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) asking commercial-vessel operators to offer existing ships for lease or contract; a move aimed at rapidly expanding its fleet and asserting maritime sovereignty along America’s borders and key sea approaches. 

December 10, 2025
Total Views: 7340
DHS Warns of ‘Unprecedented’ Chinese Presence in Arctic During Summer 2025
Defense

DHS Warns of ‘Unprecedented’ Chinese Presence in Arctic During Summer 2025

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has raised concerns over a surge in Chinese military and research vessels in Arctic waters during 2025. The findings are part of a report on the trilateral Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact with Canada and Finland.

December 1, 2025
Total Views: 1385
US-Navy-Constellation-class-frigate-rendering
Defense

U.S. Navy and Coast Guard Keep Repeating the Same Costly Shipbuilding Mistake

The U.S. government is once again under fire for a long-standing shipbuilding habit: starting construction before designs are fully baked. The practice has repeatedly led to cost overruns, delays, and technical setbacks across several major maritime programs, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) has repeatedly pointed out in its reports. 

November 28, 2025
Total Views: 15612