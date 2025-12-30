Finland’s RMC to Build Two Icebreakers for the US Coast Guard

By Soren Jeppesen

COPENHAGEN, Dec 30 (Reuters) – Finland’s Rauma Marine Constructions has signed a deal to build two icebreaker ships for the U.S. Coast Guard with delivery in 2028, the company said in a statement, as President Donald Trump seeks to boost his country’s national security in the Arctic.

The vessels are the first to be constructed under a memorandum of understanding signed in October by Trump and Finnish President Alexander Stubb laying the foundation for commercial agreements on icebreakers.

Under that memorandum, Finland will build four medium sized “Arctic Security Cutters” at Finnish shipyards, with the U.S. later constructing up to seven more vessels domestically using Finnish expertise.

RMC did not disclose the contract value of the two ships. The procurement of 11 icebreakers is expected to cost about $6.1 billion in total, a White House official said in October.

“Due to our fast delivery time, we are the most affordable option on the market,” CEO Mika Nieminen of RMC said in a statement late on Monday, calling the deal a historic milestone.

The U.S. Coast Guard currently operates only two polar icebreakers while Russia has around 40, officials have said, prompting Washington to bolster its Arctic presence.

“Finnish shipyards build the world’s best icebreakers and largest cruise ships. Securing this icebreaker order is a great thing for Finland and our entire maritime industry,” said Finnish Minister of Economic Affairs Sakari Puisto.

(Reporting by Soren Jeppesen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.