French Frigates Seize $142 Million in Drugs in Arabian Sea

Two French Navy frigates operating under the Saudi-led Combined Task Force 150 have intercepted more than $142 million worth of illicit drugs from multiple vessels in the Arabian Sea, marking one of the most successful periods of drug interdictions in Combined Maritime Forces history.

The French warships, conducting routine maritime security patrols over several weeks, intercepted multiple dhows that failed to display external markings or transmit on the Automatic Identification System.

Following flag-verification boardings authorized by CTF 150, French crews discovered illicit drugs aboard the vessels. Across nine separate boarding operations, more than 16 tons of crystal methamphetamine and hash were seized, tested, and subsequently disposed of.

“The continuous presence of Combined Maritime Forces, operating through multi-national collaboration, in the fight against the illicit narcotics trade has resulted in an incredibly successful period of interdictions,” said Royal Saudi Naval Forces Commodore Fahad Aljoiad, commander of CTF 150.

The French Navy’s success follows closely on the heels of another major interdiction last month, when Pakistani warships PNS Yamook and PNS Tabuk seized over four tons of crystal methamphetamine and 50 kilograms of cocaine with a combined estimated regional wholesale value exceeding $295 million.

“These past few months have seen the most successful period of interdictions in CMF history, all owing to the professionalism and commitment of the combined naval forces service men and women,” Aljoiad said.

CTF 150 is one of five task forces operating under Combined Maritime Forces, the world’s largest international naval partnership. The task force’s mission focuses on deterring and disrupting non-state actors from moving weapons, drugs, and other illicit substances through the Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea, and Gulf of Oman.

Combined Maritime Forces represents a 47-nation naval partnership working to uphold the international rules-based order by promoting security and stability across 3.2 million square miles of water that encompass some of the world’s most critical shipping lanes.