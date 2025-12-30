gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,693 members

rench Navy operating under Saudi-led Combined Task Force 150 Interdict a dhow carrying drugs in the Arabian Sea

French Navy operating under Saudi-led Combined Task Force 150 Interdict more than $142 million worth of illegal drugs. Photo courtesy Combined Maritime Forces

French Frigates Seize $142 Million in Drugs in Arabian Sea

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
December 29, 2025

Two French Navy frigates operating under the Saudi-led Combined Task Force 150 have intercepted more than $142 million worth of illicit drugs from multiple vessels in the Arabian Sea, marking one of the most successful periods of drug interdictions in Combined Maritime Forces history.

The French warships, conducting routine maritime security patrols over several weeks, intercepted multiple dhows that failed to display external markings or transmit on the Automatic Identification System.

Following flag-verification boardings authorized by CTF 150, French crews discovered illicit drugs aboard the vessels. Across nine separate boarding operations, more than 16 tons of crystal methamphetamine and hash were seized, tested, and subsequently disposed of.

“The continuous presence of Combined Maritime Forces, operating through multi-national collaboration, in the fight against the illicit narcotics trade has resulted in an incredibly successful period of interdictions,” said Royal Saudi Naval Forces Commodore Fahad Aljoiad, commander of CTF 150.

The French Navy’s success follows closely on the heels of another major interdiction last month, when Pakistani warships PNS Yamook and PNS Tabuk seized over four tons of crystal methamphetamine and 50 kilograms of cocaine with a combined estimated regional wholesale value exceeding $295 million.

“These past few months have seen the most successful period of interdictions in CMF history, all owing to the professionalism and commitment of the combined naval forces service men and women,” Aljoiad said.

CTF 150 is one of five task forces operating under Combined Maritime Forces, the world’s largest international naval partnership. The task force’s mission focuses on deterring and disrupting non-state actors from moving weapons, drugs, and other illicit substances through the Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea, and Gulf of Oman.

Combined Maritime Forces represents a 47-nation naval partnership working to uphold the international rules-based order by promoting security and stability across 3.2 million square miles of water that encompass some of the world’s most critical shipping lanes.

Tags:

drug smuggling
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,693 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon arrival for meetings at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida
Defense

Trump Claims U.S. Hit Venezuelan Drug Dock in First Known Land Attack

President Donald Trump said the US struck a facility inside Venezuela, in what would be a significant escalation in its campaign against alleged drug trafficking operations there.

5 hours ago
Total Views: 479
A rendering of the Arctic Security Cutter to be built by Bollinger
Defense

Coast Guard Awards Landmark Arctic Security Cutter Contracts in U.S.-Finland Partnership

The U.S. Coast Guard has announced the award of two contracts to build up to six Arctic Security Cutter icebreakers in a joint U.S.-Finland production arrangement designed to rapidly expand...

6 hours ago
Total Views: 586
Officials Silent After Trump Teases Possible U.S. Strike in Venezuela
Defense

Officials Silent After Trump Teases Possible U.S. Strike in Venezuela

Officials in Washington and Caracas remained silent on Monday about President Donald Trump's vague comments on a radio show last week about an apparent U.S. operation against a "big facility" in Venezuela, leaving questions about which part of the U.S. government acted and what target was hit.

8 hours ago
Total Views: 698