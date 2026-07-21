EUKOR Completes First Green Methanol Bunkering for New Shaper-Class Car Carrier in Shanghai

EUKOR Car Carriers has completed its first green methanol bunkering operation, marking another milestone in the commercial rollout of methanol-powered vehicle carriers as the industry works to expand the availability of lower-carbon marine fuels.

The operation, carried out at the Port of Shanghai, saw approximately 2,800 metric tons of green methanol delivered to the Arctic Tern, the first vessel in Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s new Shaper Class series of pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs).

The ship-to-ship bunkering was conducted by SIPG Energy using its dedicated methanol bunkering vessel, Hai Gang Zhi Yuan, while cargo operations continued simultaneously at Haitong Terminal in Shanghai’s Waigaoqiao Port Area.

The fueling marked several firsts. It was EUKOR’s inaugural green methanol bunkering, the first time Arctic Tern had taken on methanol since being delivered on July 9, and the first time an international PCTC operator received locally produced green methanol at the Port of Shanghai.

World Fuel arranged the fuel supply on behalf of EUKOR, with SIPG Energy serving as the physical supplier. According to the companies, the fuel was produced in Shanghai from municipal solid waste, certified under the ISCC-EU sustainability standard, and had a carbon intensity below 25 gCO?e/MJ.

The operation also highlighted Shanghai’s growing green fuel infrastructure, demonstrating what the participants described as a fully integrated supply chain covering local production, storage, and bunkering.

“This achievement reflects the strong collaboration between all parties involved,” said Xavier Leroi, COO Shipping Services at Wallenius Wilhelmsen and CEO of EUKOR Car Carriers. “Together, we have shown how partnerships across the maritime value chain can help make lower-emission fuels available and operationally viable at scale.”

Mark Tamsitt, Senior Vice President of Global Marine Sales at World Fuel, said the successful operation demonstrates the industry’s growing readiness to support methanol-fueled vessels.

“As more of our customers bring methanol dual-fuel tonnage into service, we are committed to being the partner that makes these kinds of operations routine,” he said.

SIPG Energy General Manager Zhang Da said the bunkering established a new record in China for the largest simultaneous operations (SIMOPS) green methanol bunkering for a PCTC, further strengthening Shanghai’s ambitions to become a global hub for alternative marine fuels.

The Arctic Tern is the first of 14 Shaper Class vessels ordered by Wallenius Wilhelmsen. The 9,300 CEU vessel was built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Nanjing and is operated by EUKOR Car Carriers, the vehicle carrier company jointly owned by Wallenius Wilhelmsen and Hyundai Motor Group.

Following the bunkering operation, the vessel continued its maiden voyage from Asia to Europe.

Methanol has emerged as one of the leading alternative marine fuels for newbuild vessels, particularly in the container and vehicle carrier sectors, as shipowners seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while maintaining operational flexibility. The availability of certified green methanol, however, remains limited, making large-scale bunkering operations such as this an important step in developing the infrastructure needed to support the industry’s decarbonization efforts.