EU Forces Free Hijacked Tanker 700 Miles Off Somalia

European naval forces liberated the Maltese-flagged tanker HELLAS APHRODITE Friday afternoon following a dramatic 30-hour hijacking approximately 700 nautical miles off the coast of Mogadishu, marking the latest successful rescue in a region experiencing a sharp resurgence of Somali piracy.

All 24 crew members emerged unharmed from the vessel’s citadel, where they had taken refuge during the ordeal that began on the morning of November 6 when pirates armed with small arms and rocket-propelled grenades stormed the vessel.

The rescue operation involved a coordination of international assets under Operation ATALANTA’s command. The Spanish flagship ESPS VICTORIA deployed its helicopter, an Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle, Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft, and a Special Operations Team to execute the rescue.

“After an early show of force of the Pirate Action Group abandoned the Merchant Tanker,” according to EUNAVFOR’s official statement.

The rescue effort drew support from multiple international partners, including Puntland authorities, Combined Maritime Forces Japanese P3C aircraft, Seychelles Maritime Reconnaissance Patrol Aircraft, and Spanish Joint Operations Command. ATALANTA reports maintaining continuous communication with the vessel’s flag state, company owner, and crew members throughout the crisis.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations confirmed the successful outcome: “Coalition forces are now onboard vessel and crew have left the citadel, reported as safe and well.”

Pirates Still at Large

Despite the successful rescue, significant threats remain in the region. “The mother ship and the pirates remain in the area,” EUNAVFOR warned, noting that “a coordinated joint operation is ongoing to intercept the dhow used in this attack.”

Maritime authorities maintain that “the threat assessment in the area surrounding the incident remains critical,” urging vessels to exercise extreme caution when transiting the region.

Evidence is being gathered to support legal prosecution of the alleged pirates should they be captured, with ATALANTA and its maritime security partners continuing an intensive search for the Pirate Action Group.

Pattern of Escalating Attacks

The HELLAS APHRODITE hijacking represents the culmination of an eight-day spree by the same pirate group, which previously attempted attacks on the Stolt Aphrodite on November 3 and the fishing vessel Intertuna Tres on November 2, according to Martin Kelly, Head of Advisory at EOS Risk Group.

On November 3, the chemical tanker MV Stolt Sagaland successfully repelled a similar attack approximately 330 nautical miles east of Mogadishu when armed security personnel fired warning shots at four unauthorized persons attempting to board. A mothership was positioned approximately 5 nautical miles away during that incident.

EUNAVFOR ATALANTA assessed it is “HIGHLY LIKELY that [a] Iranian Hijacked Dhow reported on 28/10/25 was used as the mother vessel” for multiple attacks. The dhow, believed to be named ISSAMOHAMADI, was not transmitting AIS signals.

On Friday, a LNG carrier was approached by a speedboat near where the Hellas Aphrodite was targeted, maritime security firm Diaplous told Reuters. The Marshall Islands-flagged Al Thumama reported an approach by a small craft with three people aboard, according to Vanguard and maritime security sources.

The tanker, traveling from Ras Laffan, Qatar to Swinoujscie, Poland via the Cape of Good Hope, outran the speedboat, sources said. Operator NYK LNG Shipmanagement declined to comment.

Broader Piracy Resurgence

These incidents reflect a troubling pattern that began in November 2023 with a series of dhow hijackings, coinciding with Houthi attacks in the Red Sea region. Pirates typically use hijacked dhows as “mother ships” to launch attacks hundreds of miles offshore in the Indian Ocean.

Operation ATALANTA documented dozens of incidents in the Somali Basin and Gulf of Aden in 2024, including four merchant vessel boardings and two notable hijackings: the MV Ruen, held for three months before being rescued by the Indian Navy, and the MV Abdullah, released after a month reportedly following a large ransom payment. January 2025 saw the hijacking of a Chinese fishing vessel off Somalia’s northeastern Puntland coast.

The last successful rescue operation prior to this week occurred in May 2024, when Operation ATALANTA freed the Liberian-flagged MV Basilisk with 17 crew members aboard approximately 380 nautical miles east of Mogadishu, though no pirates were captured in that operation.

Maritime Security Recommendations

Operation ATALANTA strongly recommends that merchant and other vulnerable vessels register in the Maritime Security Centre Indian Ocean’s Voluntary Registration Scheme to enable the most effective monitoring and response by ATALANTA forces and their partners in countering maritime security threats.

Maritime authorities had previously advised vessels to avoid a 100-nautical-mile radius from attack locations where pirate action groups are considered active, stressing that “the timely and comprehensive reporting of incidents and suspicious activity remains crucial to allow for a rapid incident response.”

All assessments and recommendations are shared through appropriate channels with shipping operators and updated on the Maritime Security Centre Indian Ocean website at www.mscio.eu.