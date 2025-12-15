EU Blacklists More Shadow Fleet Operators Moving Russian Oil

The European Union has expanded its sanctions regime against Russia, adding nine individuals and entities involved in operating and facilitating the so-called shadow fleet that transports Russian oil in circumvention of existing restrictions.

The Council sanctioned five businessmen and four shipping companies on December 15, 2025, targeting key players in a network that conceals the origin of Russian crude oil while engaging in what EU officials describe as “irregular and high-risk shipping practices.”

Among those designated are Murtaza Ali Lakhani, a Pakistani-Canadian businessman who controls vessels transporting Russian petroleum products, and executives from 2Rivers Group (formerly Coral Energy), including CEO Talat Safarov and shareholder Anar Madatli. The 2Rivers network has been identified as a major facilitator of Russian oil shipments, operating numerous vessels that EU authorities say deliberately obscure cargo origins.

Also sanctioned were Valery Kildiyarov, linked to companies that supply significant volumes of Russian crude oil, and Etibar Eyyub (also known as Akin Kocak), identified as the founder of the Coral Energy network.

The four entities targeted include Nova Shipmanagement LLC-FZ and Citrine Marine SPC, both based in the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam’s Hung Phat Maritime Trading, and Russia’s SeverTransBunker Company Limited. These companies own or manage tankers that have been flagged by the EU and other jurisdictions for their role in Russia’s shadow fleet operations.

The designated individuals and entities are now subject to asset freezes, with EU citizens and companies prohibited from making funds available to them. Individuals face additional travel bans preventing entry or transit through EU member states.

According to the Council, all those sanctioned “are all involved in an economic sector providing a substantial source of revenue to the Government of the Russian Federation” and control vessels that transport crude oil or petroleum products while “concealing the actual origin of the oil” and practicing “irregular and high-risk shipping practices.”

The sanctions bring the total number of individuals and entities targeted in response to Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine to over 2,600.

In its December 19, 2024 conclusions, the European Council stated that “efforts to further limit Russia’s ability to wage war must continue, including by adopting further sanctions,” reaffirming its support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The EU has significantly expanded its sanctions against Russia since February 2022, with the stated aim of weakening Russia’s economic base, depriving it of critical technologies and markets, and curtailing its ability to wage war.

The relevant legal acts have been published in the Official Journal of the EU.