gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,072 members

Tanker EVENTIN adrift in the Baltic Sea

A handout photo released on January 10, 2025, shows the suspected 'shadow fleet' tanker Eventin, carrying around 99,000 metric tons of oil from Russia, under tow after a propulsion issue in the Baltic Sea. Photo: Havariekommando/German Central Command for Maritime Emergencies

EU Blacklists More Shadow Fleet Operators Moving Russian Oil

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
December 15, 2025

The European Union has expanded its sanctions regime against Russia, adding nine individuals and entities involved in operating and facilitating the so-called shadow fleet that transports Russian oil in circumvention of existing restrictions.

The Council sanctioned five businessmen and four shipping companies on December 15, 2025, targeting key players in a network that conceals the origin of Russian crude oil while engaging in what EU officials describe as “irregular and high-risk shipping practices.”

Among those designated are Murtaza Ali Lakhani, a Pakistani-Canadian businessman who controls vessels transporting Russian petroleum products, and executives from 2Rivers Group (formerly Coral Energy), including CEO Talat Safarov and shareholder Anar Madatli. The 2Rivers network has been identified as a major facilitator of Russian oil shipments, operating numerous vessels that EU authorities say deliberately obscure cargo origins.

Also sanctioned were Valery Kildiyarov, linked to companies that supply significant volumes of Russian crude oil, and Etibar Eyyub (also known as Akin Kocak), identified as the founder of the Coral Energy network.

The four entities targeted include Nova Shipmanagement LLC-FZ and Citrine Marine SPC, both based in the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam’s Hung Phat Maritime Trading, and Russia’s SeverTransBunker Company Limited. These companies own or manage tankers that have been flagged by the EU and other jurisdictions for their role in Russia’s shadow fleet operations.

The designated individuals and entities are now subject to asset freezes, with EU citizens and companies prohibited from making funds available to them. Individuals face additional travel bans preventing entry or transit through EU member states.

According to the Council, all those sanctioned “are all involved in an economic sector providing a substantial source of revenue to the Government of the Russian Federation” and control vessels that transport crude oil or petroleum products while “concealing the actual origin of the oil” and practicing “irregular and high-risk shipping practices.”

The sanctions bring the total number of individuals and entities targeted in response to Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine to over 2,600.

In its December 19, 2024 conclusions, the European Council stated that “efforts to further limit Russia’s ability to wage war must continue, including by adopting further sanctions,” reaffirming its support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The EU has significantly expanded its sanctions against Russia since February 2022, with the stated aim of weakening Russia’s economic base, depriving it of critical technologies and markets, and curtailing its ability to wage war.

The relevant legal acts have been published in the Official Journal of the EU.

Tags:

eu sanctions
russia sanctions
shadow fleet
Ukraine War
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,072 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Oil tanker on Lake Maracaibo, in Cabimas. REUTERS/Issac Urrutia
Featured

Ghost Oil Ships Dock In Venezuela, Showing Challenge For US

By Lucia Kassai Dec 12, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Two so-called ghost oil ships are currently loading off the coast of Venezuela, highlighting the challenges the Trump administration faces trying to disrupt exports...

20 hours ago
Total Views: 13890
Offshore,Seismic,Research,Vessel,Guns,And,Cables. Photo: cacar/Shutterstock
News

Google To Build Subsea Cables In Papua New Guinea

By Kirsty Needham SYDNEY, Dec 12 (Reuters) – Alphabet’s GOOGL.O Google will build three subsea cables in Papua New Guinea, which the largest Pacific Island nation said was funded by Australia under a mutual...

December 13, 2025
Total Views: 1034
A satellite image shows the Skipper tanker, in north of Guadeloupe
Shipping

US Seized Tanker Just As Warrant Was Set To Expire

By Jasper Ward WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) – The U.S. government carried out its seizure of the M/T Skipper off the coast of Venezuela on Wednesday just as a judge-signed warrant was set to...

December 13, 2025
Total Views: 1703