East and Gulf Coast Ports Avoid Chaos as Dockworkers Seal Landmark Labor Deal

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) members have overwhelmingly ratified a new six-year master contract with United States Maritime Alliance (USMX), securing unprecedented wage increases and automation protections for workers across Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports.

The agreement, effective through September 30, 2030, received nearly 99% approval from rank-and-file members.

The ILA said the agreement sets a new standard for dockworker unions worldwide while ensuring labor peace at major East Coast and Gulf ports through 2030. The contract emerged after intense negotiations, including a three-day coast-wide strike in October 2024 that ended with a tentative agreement on wage increases and a contract extension until January 15, 2025. But the crucial issue of port automation remained unresolved until negotiations led to a tentative final agreement on a new six-year Master Contract on January 8.

ILA President Harold Daggett, who led the union in negotiations, called it “the greatest contract in ILA history,” highlighting key provisions including a “record shattering 62 percent wage increase” and comprehensive protections against automation. The agreement also features accelerated wage raises for new workers, full container royalty fund returns, enhanced money purchase plan contributions, and improvements to the MILA healthcare plan.

“This is an incredible contract package,” said Daggett, who noted that all benefits will be retroactive to October 1, 2024.

The ILA received support from President Donald Trump, who met with ILA leadership at Mar-a-Lago in December 2024 as president-elect and was vocal in his opposition to port automation. “Congratulations to the U.S. Dockworkers on your great new deal,” President Trump stated on his Truth Social on Wednesday. “Slowing down automation, just a little bit, is an OK thing to do!!!DJT”.

ILA leadership credited President Trump’s role as instrumental in securing the deal, which Dagget described as the new “gold standard” for dockworker unions globally.

“The ILA appreciates the continued support of President Trump and his Administration,” said Dagget. “For the third time during our contract negotiations, President Trump has proudly stood with ILA workers supporting us and our positions to protect ILA jobs. Without this support, I am not sure we would have achieved the remarkable contract that we did.”

USMX is an alliance of foreign ocean carriers, direct employers, and port associations serving the East and Gulf Coasts of the United States. The organization maintained that port modernization is necessary and beneficial for dockworkers, the maritime industry, and the U.S. economy, and that that restricting modern technology impairs efficiency, reduces capacity, and impedes growth.

The formal signing of the agreement is scheduled for March 11th, 2025, marking what both parties hope will be the beginning of a productive partnership between the ILA and USMX.