ILA-USMX Port Automation Dispute Intensifies as January Deadline Looms

The clock is ticking toward a potential labor showdown that threatens to trigger another strike at East and Gulf Coast ports next month.

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and U.S. Maritime Alliance (USMX) are locked in a heated dispute over port automation, with a looming January 15, 2025 deadline that could cripple some of the nation’s busiest shipping arteries.

The current standoff follows a brief three-day strike in October, which ended with a temporary agreement that included wage increases and a contract extension to January 2025. Last month, the ILA halted talks with the USMX over disputes about port automation, raising the possibility of renewed strikes at U.S. East and Gulf Coast ports in January.

In a fiery Facebook post earlier this week, ILA Executive Vice President Dennis A. Daggett voiced the union’s strong opposition to increased automation, including the expanded use of semi-automated rail-mounted gantry cranes (RMGs), highlighting concerns over job security and national security implications.

At the heart of the controversy is the automation technology itself. According to Daggett, while employers market RMGs as “semi-automated,” the reality is that 95% of their operations are fully automated, with human intervention required only in the final six feet of container placement.

“This isn’t about safety or productivity—it’s about job elimination,” argues Daggett, citing ILA data showing that RMGs don’t outperform traditional human-operated equipment.

USMX: Modernization is Essential

Countering the ILA’s claims, the USMX issued a statement today emphasizing that port modernization is not only necessary but also beneficial to both workers and the maritime industry.

“Modernization and investment in new technology are core priorities required to successfully bargain a new Master Contract with the ILA – they are essential to building a sustainable and greener future for the U.S. maritime industry,” the statement read.

According to the USMX, port densification is critical as many U.S. ports lack the available land to expand. They argue that advanced technology, such as modern rail-mounted gantry cranes, allows terminals to handle more cargo within the same footprint, improving efficiency while creating more jobs and higher wages.

One terminal highlighted by the USMX doubled its container volume after incorporating RMG cranes, increasing daily employment from approximately 600 workers to nearly 1,200 and boosting wages through volume bonuses.

“Strategic investment in new technology and modernized operations does not mean fewer jobs. Instead, it will create new opportunities for the ILA,” the USMX stated, advocating for a future-oriented Master Contract.

National Security Concerns

The ILA has pushed back strongly on USMX’s claims, citing national security risks. Daggett highlighted the vulnerabilities in automated port systems, referencing recent incidents like a gate system glitch at a South Atlantic port that disrupted operations.

“Imagine if a foreign adversary, like China, exploited these vulnerabilities and hacked our port systems,” Daggett warned. “This isn’t hypothetical—it’s a new form of warfare that we are not prepared to defend against.”

The Broader Debate: Progress vs. Preservation

The dispute goes beyond job numbers and port efficiency. Daggett points to historical lessons from the containerization era of the 1960s and 1970s, when the workforce at the Port of New York and New Jersey plummeted from 50,000 to 4,500.

“Now, employers are coming for the last remaining jobs under the shiny banner of semi-automation,” Daggett said. “If we allow this to continue, what will the workforce look like in another 10 to 15 years—450 workers?”

In response, the USMX maintains that rolling back modern technology already permitted under current agreements would hinder efficiency, reduce capacity, and block growth in union jobs and wages. “We need to ensure we are strengthening an increasingly complex supply chain and supporting port resilience to weather disruptions or surges in trade volumes,” they emphasized.

What’s at Stake

As the January deadline looms, both sides are digging in, with far-reaching implications for the future of port operations, labor relations, and national security infrastructure.

“We call on all workers, communities, and policymakers to stand with us,” Daggett urged. “Together, we can fight for a future where technology serves people, not profits.”

On the other side, the USMX calls for collaboration to chart a sustainable path forward. “We need a Master Contract that allows us to plan for the future and ensure that the ILA are our partners in creating a modern and thriving U.S. maritime industry.”