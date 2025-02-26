gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,785 members that receive our newsletter.

A member of staff at satellite communications company Inmarsat poses in front of a section of the screen showing the southern Indian Ocean to the west of Australia, during a search for missing flight MH370, at their headquarters in London

A member of staff at satellite communications company Inmarsat poses in front of a section of the screen showing the southern Indian Ocean to the west of Australia, during a search for missing flight MH370, at their headquarters in London March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Search Resumes for Missing Flight MH370 But Contract Still in Limbo

Reuters
Total Views: 0
February 26, 2025
reuters logo

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 (Reuters) – A ship that will hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 has deployed to its Indian Ocean search zone, according to Malaysia’s transport minister and ship tracking data, raising hopes of solving one of aviation’s greatest mysteries.

In December, Malaysia agreed to resume the search for the Boeing 777 that was carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew when it vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014.

Malaysia has not yet signed off on the contract to search the seabed for wreckage, however, casting uncertainty over whether a search has begun.

Contacted by Reuters, U.S. exploration firm Ocean Infinity, which conducted the last search for the plane that ended in 2018, said it had no information to provide at this stage.

Malaysia had not yet signed the contract with Ocean Infinity, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on Tuesday, but he welcomed the company’s “proactiveness” to deploy its ships to that area to begin the search.

“Since Ocean Infinity already started to mobilize their ships, of course we welcome it because we have given the principle approval for the search to resume and just need to finalize the contract,” Loke told a press conference.

The search would not be open-ended, however, he warned.

“It is not indefinite; there is a certain timeframe given for the contract. These are the details that we need to finalize before we sign,” Loke added.

Refinitiv ship tracking data shows one of Ocean Infinity’s ships, Armada 78 06, began tracking on Sunday a part of the Southern Indian Ocean, about 2,000 km (1,200 miles) off Australia’s west coast.

Ocean Infinity’s proposal to resume the search will see it expand the previous search area by 15,000 sq km (5,790 sq miles) in an effort lasting 18 months, with the period from January to April offering the best window, Malaysia said in December.

No precise location of the new search area was given at the time.

Ocean Infinity was “very confident that the current search area is more credible … This is the area that they have missed in the past,” Loke added.

DECADE-LONG HUNT

Malaysia engaged Ocean Infinity in 2018 to search in the southern Indian Ocean, but two attempts failed.

They followed an underwater search by Australia, China and Malaysia over an area of 120,000 sq km (46,332 sq mile) of the southern Indian Ocean, based on records of automatic connections between an Inmarsat satellite and the aircraft.

MH370’s last transmission was about 40 minutes after it took off from Kuala Lumpur for the Chinese capital. The pilots signed off as the plane entered Vietnamese air space over the Gulf of Thailand and soon after its transponder was turned off.

Military radar showed the plane left its flight path to fly back over northern Malaysia and then out into the Andaman Sea before turning south, when all contact was lost.

Debris, some confirmed and some believed to be from the aircraft, has since washed up along the coast of Africa and on islands in the Indian Ocean.

Victims’ relatives have demanded compensation from Malaysia Airlines, Boeing, aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce and the Allianz insurance group, among others.

A 495-page report into the disappearance in 2018 said the Boeing 777’s controls were probably deliberately manipulated to go off course, but investigators could not determine who was responsible and stopped short of offering a conclusion on what happened, saying that depended on finding the wreckage.

Investigators have said there was nothing suspicious in the background, financial affairs, training and mental health of both the captain and co-pilot.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Danial Azhar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

malaysia
Malaysia Airlines Flight 370
mh370

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

A barge loaded with marine fuel oil sits partially submerged in the Houston Ship Channel, March 22, 2014. The bulk carrier Summer Wind, reported a collision between the Summer Wind and a barge, containing 924,000 gallons of fuel oil, towed by the motor vessel Miss Susan. U.S. Coast Guard Photo
Shipping

Labor Leaders Sound Alarm Over DHS Decision to Purge Maritime Safety Committees

A group of top maritime labor leaders in the U.S. is urging Congress to restore nine Federal Advisory committees on maritime safety after their membership was abruptly terminated. The committees—staffed...

20 minutes ago
Total Views: 85
MSC Tessa, one of the world's largest containerships, under construction at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in Shanghai, China. Photo courtesy CSSC.
Shipping

World’s Largest Ocean Carriers Face Costly U.S. Port Fees Under Proposed Rules

The U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) has proposed sweeping new restrictions targeting Chinese-built ships and operators, including substantial port fees that could reshape global shipping economics. The action, stemming from a...

19 hours ago
Total Views: 1769
U.S. President Donald Trump reads about tariffs on steel and aluminum, as Howard Lutnick stands in the background, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington
Shipping

Trump Stands Firm on Tariffs for Canada and Mexico

President Donald Trump said on Monday that tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports are "on time and on schedule" despite efforts by the countries to beef up border security and halt the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. ahead of a March 4 deadline. 

22 hours ago
Total Views: 1165
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,785 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.