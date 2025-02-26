Labor Leaders Sound Alarm Over DHS Decision to Purge Maritime Safety Committees

A group of top maritime labor leaders in the U.S. is urging Congress to restore nine Federal Advisory committees on maritime safety after their membership was abruptly terminated.

The committees—staffed by maritime industry experts—provide critical input to the U.S. Coast Guard on issues ranging from towing safety and licensing to offshore operations and the transportation of hazardous materials on U.S. waterways.

In a letter dated February 18, 2025, to House Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Chair Rep. Mike Ezell (R-MS) and Ranking Member Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA), the six maritime union leaders called for the immediate reinstatement of the committees. The signatories include leaders from the American Maritime Officers (AMO), Seafarers International Union (SIU), International Organization of Masters, Mates & Pilots (MM&P), and Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA), among others.

According to the labor leaders, the committees play a vital role in shaping policy, improving safety standards, and ensuring that frontline maritime professionals have a voice in regulations that directly affect them.

The decision to abruptly terminate committee membership, signed by Acting DHS Secretary Benjamin C. Huffman, has sparked concerns across the industry, particularly in the wake of major maritime disasters such as the allision of the M/V Dali with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, which resulted in loss of six lives and billions in economic and infrastructure damage.

“The consequences of compromised maritime safety are devastating,” the letter states. “To ensure the continued safety of U.S. and global waterways, the voices of those who work in the industry must be heard.”

The letter calls on Congress to take immediate action to reinstate the advisory committees, warning that the loss of institutional knowledge from these industry bodies could erode safety standards at a time when the U.S. maritime industry is already facing mounting challenges, from workforce shortages to increased geopolitical tensions at sea.

While DHS has not provided a public explanation for the decision, the move raises questions about how the Coast Guard can continue to fulfill its core mission of marine safety without input from the very professionals it regulates.

“Marine Safety has been a core mission of the USCG since its early history. To effectively execute this core mission, the USCG relies on input from USCG-credentialed mariners who work in the industry they regulate,” the letter states.

Maritime labor leaders are urging swift congressional action to restore the committees, warning that their absence could have serious—and potentially catastrophic—consequences.

“These committees, composed of individuals with decades of direct, hands-on experience, are essential in safeguarding the future of maritime safety. We urge you to take immediate action to reconvene these committees and restore the expertise they represent,” the letter adds.

The advisory committees impacted include:

National Maritime Security Advisory Committee (NMSAC)

National Offshore Safety Advisory Committee (NOSAC)

National Merchant Marine Personnel Advisory Committee (NMERPAC)

National Merchant Mariner Medical Advisory Committee (NMEDMAC)

National Towing Safety Advisory Committee (NTSAC)

Chemical Transportation Advisory Committee (CTAC)

Commercial Fishing Safety Advisory Committee (CFSAC)

Great Lakes Pilotage Advisory Committee (GLPAC)

Maritime Advisory Committee for Occupational Safety and Health (MACOSH)

The full letter can be found here.