gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,991 members that receive our newsletter.

A crude oil tanker lies at anchor near the terminal Kozmino in Nakhodka Bay. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel

A crude oil tanker lies at anchor near the terminal Kozmino in Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia, December 4, 2022. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel

Cost to Ship Russian ESPO Oil to China Triples After Sanctions

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
January 16, 2025

(Bloomberg) —

The cost of shipping Russian ESPO crude to China has more than tripled after the US imposed aggressive sanctions on Moscow’s oil industry last week, with rates expected to climb even higher, according to traders.

Freight rates to transport ESPO oil from Kozmino port on Russia’s east coast to China jumped to between $5 million and $5.5 million on Monday, compared with $1.5 million prior to the sanctions, said traders familiar with route, who asked not to be identified because the matter is sensitive.

The US broadened its sanctions on tankers, targeted two Russian companies that handle more than a quarter of the OPEC+ producer’s seaborne exports, as well as insurers and traders. The blacklisted vessel fleet moved around 22% of crude shipped by sea in 2024, according to the International Energy Agency.

There’s been an immediate impact from the sanctions, with vessels carrying cargoes of ESPO and another Russian grade — Sokol — idling off the Chinese coast, according to ship-tracking data. ESPO has been a favorite of China’s refiners due to its short shipping distance.

The majority of tankers that travel the route between Kozmino and China are Aframaxes, which have the capacity to carry 750,000 barrels.

Even prior to the latest US penalties, ports in Shandong province were wary of handling sanctioned tankers following a warning from a major terminal operator. Shandong is home to most of China’s independent refiners.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

russian oil
Russian Sanctions
tankers

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Seized oil tanker Eagle S in Porvoo.Lehtikuva/Jussi Nukari/via REUTERS
News

Tanker Seized by Finland Over Damaged Cables Won’t Face Sanctions-Evasion Probe

HELSINKI, Jan 16 (Reuters) – The Eagle S tanker seized by Finnish authorities on suspicion of ripping up subsea cables will not face a separate criminal investigation into whether its fuel cargo violates sanctions...

16 minutes ago
Total Views: 77
FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen on the Maersk's Triple-E giant container ship Majestic Maersk, one of the world's largest container ships, as it sails in the Strait of Gibraltar towards the port of Algeciras, Spain January 19, 2023. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo
Shipping

Shipping Giants Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd See no Immediate Return to Red Sea

Two of the world's top shipping companies, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, said on Thursday they did not see an immediate return to Red Sea after the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel was announced.

27 minutes ago
Total Views: 84
French frigate escort. Photo: EUNAVFOR
Shipping

Gaza Ceasefire Deal Sparks Hope for Red Sea Shipping Security, But Houthis Maintain Hard Line

A potential breakthrough ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, set to begin this Sunday, could potentially ease maritime tensions in the Red Sea region, though Houthi rebels in Yemen remain...

17 hours ago
Total Views: 1649
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,991 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.