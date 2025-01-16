gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,991 members that receive our newsletter.

Drone Photo Of A Product Tanker carrying Gasoline.

Photo: Avigator Thailand/Shutterstock

Product Tanker Fleet Growth to Hit 16-Year High in 2025, BIMCO Reports

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
January 16, 2025

The product tanker sector is bracing for a monumental surge in fleet capacity, with newbuild deliveries projected to reach 12 million deadweight tonnes (DWT) in 2025 – a 256% increase from 2024’s 3.4m DWT, according to BIMCO.

BIMCO data shows this growth results from intensive contracting activity in 2023-2024, during which 551 new vessels totaling 38.7m DWT were ordered, far exceeding the previous decade’s annual average of 122 ships.

The orderbook has subsequently expanded to 41.2m DWT, with the orderbook-to-fleet ratio rising from 6% to 22% over two years.

In the segment breakdown, BIMCO reports that MR tankers led in volume with 278 new orders, while the LR2 segment secured the highest capacity at 19.2m DWT. The 2025 delivery schedule includes 98 MRs and 52 LR2s, accounting for 4.9m and 6.0m DWT respectively.

However, BIMCO highlights environmental concerns with this fleet renewal. Only 7% of vessels scheduled for 2025 delivery will be alternative fuel-capable, while 12% are retrofit-ready. This limited adoption of green technologies, combined with slow recycling rates, raises environmental concerns.

BIMCO’s Chief Shipping Analyst Niels Rasmussen points out that reduced recycling activity has led to an aging fleet. “The low recycling activity during the past five years has created an overhang of older ships,” says Rasmussen. “Currently, 10% of the fleet’s capacity is comprised of ships older than 20 years”.

The analysis from BIMCO suggests market challenges ahead. While fleet growth is expected to reach 5-6% in 2025, slowing oil demand growth may result in reduced tanker demand. Furthermore, ongoing geopolitical issues, including Russian sanctions and Red Sea disruptions, could postpone older vessel retirement, potentially creating market imbalances.

Tags:

bimco
product tankers
tankers

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

A crude oil tanker lies at anchor near the terminal Kozmino in Nakhodka Bay. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel
Shipping

Cost to Ship Russian ESPO Oil to China Triples After Sanctions

The cost of shipping Russian ESPO crude to China has more than tripled after the US imposed aggressive sanctions on Moscow’s oil industry last week, with rates expected to climb even higher, according to traders.

12 minutes ago
Total Views: 46
Seized oil tanker Eagle S in Porvoo.Lehtikuva/Jussi Nukari/via REUTERS
News

Tanker Seized by Finland Over Damaged Cables Won’t Face Sanctions-Evasion Probe

HELSINKI, Jan 16 (Reuters) – The Eagle S tanker seized by Finnish authorities on suspicion of ripping up subsea cables will not face a separate criminal investigation into whether its fuel cargo violates sanctions...

27 minutes ago
Total Views: 97
FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen on the Maersk's Triple-E giant container ship Majestic Maersk, one of the world's largest container ships, as it sails in the Strait of Gibraltar towards the port of Algeciras, Spain January 19, 2023. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo
Shipping

Shipping Giants Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd See no Immediate Return to Red Sea

Two of the world's top shipping companies, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, said on Thursday they did not see an immediate return to Red Sea after the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel was announced.

37 minutes ago
Total Views: 96
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,991 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.