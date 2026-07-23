Container Spot Rates Fall as Capacity Growth Pressures Freight Rates

Spot container freight rates continued to ease this week as additional vessel capacity and softer demand weighed on the world’s major east-west trade lanes, according to the latest Drewry World Container Index.

The benchmark index, widely tracked by shippers and procurement teams, fell 4% this week to $4,374 per 40-foot container, marking a second consecutive weekly decline.

The biggest weakness remained on the transpacific trades. Rates from Shanghai to Los Angeles dropped 6% to $5,878 per FEU, while Shanghai to New York declined 4% to $7,598 per FEU.

Drewry attributed the declines to increased capacity entering the market alongside easing demand. The consultancy said six blank sailings are scheduled on the transpacific next week, down from nine this week, signaling that carriers are deploying more capacity despite softer cargo volumes.

Despite the recent declines, Drewry expects transpacific rates to remain broadly stable next week.

The market also faces additional uncertainty from U.S. trade policy. The current 10% global U.S. import tariffs are scheduled to expire on July 24, with new tariffs expected to take effect in early August, creating another variable for importers and shipping demand.

Asia-Europe trades also weakened, though losses were more modest.

Rates from Shanghai to Genoa fell 5% to $5,988 per FEU, while Shanghai to Rotterdam slipped 1% to $4,824 per FEU.

According to Drewry, four blank sailings are scheduled on the Asia-Europe trade next week—two more than the previous week—but overall market capacity continues to increase as demand softens. The consultancy expects rates on the route to edge lower again next week.

At the same time, geopolitical tensions remain a factor for the container market. Drewry noted that concerns surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions have prompted several carriers to announce Emergency Fuel Surcharges (EFS) effective in August.

While those security concerns have yet to reverse the recent decline in spot freight rates, Drewry said geopolitical developments and uncertainty over U.S. tariff policy could continue to influence container markets in the weeks ahead.