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Trump Administration Advances Planning for Offshore Nuclear Energy Projects

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 97
July 23, 2026

Agreement lays groundwork for possible nuclear energy development on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf

The Marine Minerals Administration (MMA) and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) have signed a memorandum of understanding establishing a framework for coordinating oversight of potential offshore nuclear energy projects on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf.

The agreement does not authorize or approve any offshore nuclear projects. Instead, it defines how the two agencies would work together should developers pursue commercial nuclear energy installations in federal offshore waters, clarifying regulatory responsibilities and improving coordination on future licensing and oversight.

According to the MMA, the memorandum is intended to ensure any future offshore nuclear projects are developed safely and responsibly by strengthening interagency communication, delineating each agency’s jurisdiction, and providing greater regulatory clarity for industry. The agencies said the framework will also help them respond more efficiently to proposals involving emerging offshore energy technologies.

The agreement comes as the Trump administration pushes to accelerate deployment of advanced nuclear technologies as part of a broader effort to expand domestic energy production and strengthen energy security.

“Submerged reactor systems have been safely deployed in naval applications for decades, demonstrating their potential as a reliable source of energy in demanding marine environments,” said MMA Acting Director Matt Giacona. “While no commercial deployment on the Outer Continental Shelf is planned or approved at this time, it could greatly strengthen America’s energy security in the future.”

Giacona said the agreement will help build the technical expertise, regulatory clarity and interagency coordination needed to evaluate whether offshore nuclear technology could eventually be deployed on the Outer Continental Shelf, which encompasses roughly 3.2 billion acres under federal jurisdiction.

Jeremy Bowen, director of the NRC’s Office of Advanced Reactors, said the memorandum formalizes cooperation between the agencies while creating “a clear framework” for licensing and oversight of any future offshore nuclear projects.

“By combining expertise, we can provide clarity and confidence to potential future applicants and enable the safe, secure, and efficient deployment of emerging nuclear technologies,” Bowen said.

The memorandum follows a series of Trump administration executive orders aimed at accelerating advanced nuclear reactor deployment, reforming nuclear reactor testing, and revitalizing the U.S. nuclear industrial base.

The announcement also reflects the federal government’s recent restructuring of offshore energy oversight. Earlier this month, the Department of the Interior merged the former Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) into the newly created Marine Minerals Administration, consolidating oversight of offshore energy and marine mineral resources under a single agency.

While commercial offshore nuclear projects remain conceptual, growing interest in advanced reactors—including small modular reactors and marine-based nuclear systems—has prompted regulators to begin developing the framework needed to evaluate future proposals.

Tags:

nuclear power
trump administration

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