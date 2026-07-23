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DP World Expands UAE Gateway Bypassing the Strait of Hormuz

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 23
July 23, 2026

DP World has signed an agreement in principle with the Fujairah Ports Authority to develop two new port terminals on the UAE’s east coast, expanding capacity at a strategically located gateway outside the Strait of Hormuz as regional shippers seek greater flexibility and resilience in their supply chains.

The agreement, structured as a 50-year concession, covers the development of the Al Rugaylat container and multi-purpose terminal and the Dibba General Cargo terminal. Together, the projects are intended to create a new deep-water trade gateway on the Gulf of Oman while strengthening connections with DP World’s existing logistics network centered on Jebel Ali.

Once completed, Al Rugaylat will be capable of handling up to 2.5 million TEUs annually, along with 1.7 million tonnes of general cargo and 190,000 car equivalent units (CEUs). The Dibba terminal will add capacity for up to 3.6 million tonnes of general cargo each year.

The expansion will increase DP World’s total container handling capacity in the UAE from 19.4 million TEUs to nearly 22 million TEUs while also boosting its general cargo and roll-on/roll-off capabilities.

Located on the Gulf of Oman outside the Strait of Hormuz, Fujairah is already one of the world’s largest bunkering hubs and has become an increasingly important logistics gateway. The new terminals are expected to further strengthen its role in regional and international trade while adding significant capacity for container, general cargo and vehicle traffic.

The terminals will be linked to Jebel Ali and the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) through DP World’s inland logistics network, allowing cargo to move between ports, logistics hubs and inland markets as part of an integrated supply chain. Construction will be carried out in phases and is expected to take between 24 and 30 months from the start of work.

“The partnership with DP World marks an important milestone in Fujairah’s continued development as one of the region’s most important maritime gateways,” said H.H. Sheikh Saleh Bin Mohamed Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Ports Authority. “The Al Rugaylat and Dibba terminals will bring world-class operating capability, expanded capacity and new investment to the emirate.”

DP World Chairman Essa Kazim said the investment reflects the company’s long-term confidence in the UAE as a global trade and logistics hub.

“The UAE has been at the heart of DP World’s story for more than four decades, and this investment reflects our confidence in its future as one of the world’s leading trade and logistics hubs,” Kazim said.

DP World Group CEO Yuvraj Narayan said the new facilities will complement Jebel Ali, which is operating at high utilization, while giving customers additional capacity and greater flexibility.

“Fujairah strengthens what Jebel Ali already delivers — a single, global integrated platform for moving goods across global supply chains and within the UAE and beyond,” Narayan said. “With Jebel Ali operating at high utilisation, this development provides the additional capacity to support long-term growth.”

Fujairah Ports Authority Managing Director Capt. Mousa Murad said the project will expand the emirate’s port infrastructure and enhance services for cargo owners and logistics providers by combining Fujairah’s strategic location with DP World’s operational expertise.

Tags:

Container Shipping
dp world
strait of hormuz

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