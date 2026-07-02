Global Container Spot Rates Jump 9% as Transpacific, Asia-Europe Trades Tighten

Global container freight rates continued their upward climb this week as tightening capacity and strong seasonal demand pushed prices higher across the key east-west trade lanes.

According to the latest Drewry World Container Index (WCI), the composite index rose 9% to $4,530 per 40-foot container, driven by gains on both the Transpacific and Asia-Europe routes.

The strongest increases came on the Transpacific, where spot rates from Shanghai to New York climbed 11% to $7,902 per FEU, while rates to Los Angeles rose 10% to $6,349 per FEU.

Drewry said capacity remains constrained, with eight blank sailings scheduled on the Transpacific next week, according to its Container Capacity Insight service. Carriers are continuing to roll out General Rate Increases (GRIs) and Peak Season Surcharges (PSS) for July as they prepare for sustained cargo demand. South Korean carrier HMM has announced a $3,000 per FEU peak season surcharge effective July 15.

As a result, Drewry expects Transpacific rates to continue rising in the weeks ahead.

Asia-Europe trades also strengthened as carriers implemented higher Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates and additional peak season surcharges. Spot rates from Shanghai to Genoa increased 10% to $6,360 per FEU, while Shanghai-Rotterdam rates rose 7% to $4,682 per FEU.

Unlike the Transpacific, capacity on the Asia-Europe route remains relatively stable, with only one blank sailing announced for next week. Drewry said carriers have maintained disciplined capacity management while benefiting from strong peak season demand and likewise expects rates to move higher.

The latest gains extend a resilient first half of the year for east-west container markets, supported by an earlier-than-usual peak season and higher shipping costs linked to geopolitical instability.

Drewry noted that the interim U.S.-Iran agreement has allowed commercial traffic to resume through the Strait of Hormuz following the evacuation of stranded vessels and the establishment of authorized transit routes. However, it cautioned that risks remain elevated after ship escort operations were suspended following a recent attack on a containership near Oman.

Those ongoing security concerns, combined with continued disruptions across key trade lanes, are expected to keep upward pressure on freight markets even as vessel traffic through the Gulf gradually recovers.