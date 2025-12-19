gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,765 members

China-Linked LNG Ship Docks at US-Sanctioned Russia Export Plant

FILE PHOTO: A drone view shows tugboats assisting a liquified natural gas (LNG) tanker to dock at a port in Yantai, Shandong province, China February 14, 2025. cnsphoto via REUTERS

China-Linked LNG Ship Docks at US-Sanctioned Russia Export Plant

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
December 19, 2025

By Stephen Stapczynski

Dec 19, 2025 (Bloomberg) –A liquefied natural gas tanker linked to a Chinese company docked at a US-sanctioned Russian export project for the first time, the latest step by Moscow and Beijing to strengthen energy ties and skirt western curbs.

The Kunpeng, which earlier this year had its ownership and management transfered to little-known firms in China and the Marshall Islands, docked at Gazprom PJSC’s Portovaya plant in the Baltic Sea, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. Portovaya is a relatively small export plant that was sanctioned in January by former President Joe Biden’s administration.

China, which doesn’t recognize the unilateral sanctions, is stepping up its efforts to import Russian gas blacklisted by western nations via so-called shadow fleet vessels. The Asian nation imported its first shipment from the Portovaya facility earlier this month.

Read More: China Ratchets Up Efforts to Import Blacklisted Russian LNG

The move comes as US President Donald Trump is increasing the pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Washington is preparing a fresh round of sanctions on Moscow’s energy sector, including its shadow fleet, should President Vladimir Putin reject a peace agreement.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

China
LNG
russia
sanctions
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,765 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

A crude oil tanker lies at anchor near the terminal Kozmino in Nakhodka Bay. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel
Energy

US Readies New Russia Sanctions If Putin Rejects Peace Deal

The US is preparing a fresh round of sanctions on Russia’s energy sector to increase the pressure on Moscow should President Vladimir Putin reject a peace agreement with Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter.

December 17, 2025
Total Views: 877
A satellite image shows the Skipper tanker, in north of Guadeloupe
Energy

Venezuelan Oil Stored at Sea Shields China as US Pressure Rises

A hoard of Venezuelan crude on tankers at sea will provide a cushion for Chinese refiners — the biggest buyers — should the US escalate hostilities against the OPEC producer and disrupt exports.

December 16, 2025
Total Views: 5372
Indonesia seizes Iranian flagged tanker suspected of illegal oil transshipment in Indonesia's North Natuna Sea. Picture released July 11, 2023. Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla) / Handout via REUTERS
Energy

Supertankers Racing Empty to Lift Oil Highlight Vessel Shortage

A shortage of oil tankers is becoming so acute that newly built vessels, which usually carry refined fuels on their maiden voyages, are instead racing empty to pick up crude as soon as possible. 

December 11, 2025
Total Views: 15137