China-Linked LNG Ship Docks at US-Sanctioned Russia Export Plant

Dec 19, 2025 (Bloomberg) –A liquefied natural gas tanker linked to a Chinese company docked at a US-sanctioned Russian export project for the first time, the latest step by Moscow and Beijing to strengthen energy ties and skirt western curbs.

The Kunpeng, which earlier this year had its ownership and management transfered to little-known firms in China and the Marshall Islands, docked at Gazprom PJSC’s Portovaya plant in the Baltic Sea, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. Portovaya is a relatively small export plant that was sanctioned in January by former President Joe Biden’s administration.

China, which doesn’t recognize the unilateral sanctions, is stepping up its efforts to import Russian gas blacklisted by western nations via so-called shadow fleet vessels. The Asian nation imported its first shipment from the Portovaya facility earlier this month.

The move comes as US President Donald Trump is increasing the pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Washington is preparing a fresh round of sanctions on Moscow’s energy sector, including its shadow fleet, should President Vladimir Putin reject a peace agreement.

