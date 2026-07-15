China Launches First Scheduled Weekly Arctic Container Service to Europe 

China’s Sealegend Shipping plans to launch the first scheduled weekly container shipping service between China and Europe via the Northern Sea Route (NSR) this summer, marking a significant step toward regular commercial container operations across the Arctic following last year’s record-setting transit.

The company plans eight sailings between Aug. 12 and Oct. 27 using a fleet of seven small- to medium-sized container ships, according to a published sailing schedule and company promotional material. The service follows the success of last year’s pioneering voyage by the Istanbul Bridge, which completed the journey from Ningbo to Felixstowe in about 20 days, setting what the company described as a record transit time for the route.

Unlike previous Arctic container voyages, which have largely been one-off demonstrations or chartered shipments, Sealegend’s 2026 operation is designed as a scheduled liner-style service with departures every week during the Arctic navigation season.

The sailing program begins with the 1,740-TEU Dubai Tower, departing China on Aug. 12 and arriving in Felixstowe on Sept. 5. It will be followed by the 2,872-TEU Riyadh Mukaab, the 1,829-TEU Athens Odeon, the 4,890-TEU Istanbul Bridge, and the 1,528-TEU vessels Tiger Maanshan, Tiger Bintulu and Tiger Lianyungang. The Dubai Tower is scheduled to make a second Arctic voyage later in the season, concluding operations with an Oct. 27 arrival in Britain.

Cargo will be consolidated through Ningbo-Zhoushan Port after feeder services from Dalian, Qingdao, Shanghai, Taicang, Fuzhou and Nansha. European destinations include Felixstowe in Britain, Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Wilhelmshaven in Germany and Gdynia in Poland.

Sealegend Arctic sailing schedule for summer 2026. (Source: Sealegend)

The company markets the service as a faster seasonal alternative to both the traditional Suez Canal route and China-Europe rail services, particularly during the third-quarter shipping peak. Promotional material says cargo can reach Hamburg in 20 to 22 days, approaching rail transit times while offering greater capacity.

Sealegend also says the Arctic route produces roughly 50% lower carbon dioxide emissions than conventional southern routes because of the significantly shorter sailing distance between Asia and northern Europe. The company says the service will accommodate standard containers, refrigerated cargo, oversized freight and hazardous battery materials.

The launch comes as China steadily expands its commercial and strategic interests in the Arctic under its “Polar Silk Road” initiative. While Chinese research vessels and icebreakers have become increasingly active in Arctic waters in recent years, container shipping through the NSR has remained limited because of seasonal ice conditions, high insurance costs, uncertain icebreaker availability and a short navigation window.

The vessels deployed this summer also remain modest by global container shipping standards. The largest ship in the service, the 4,890-TEU Istanbul Bridge, is only a fraction of the size of the 20,000- to 24,000-TEU ultra-large container ships that dominate Asia-Europe trade through the Suez Canal.

Nevertheless, the scheduled service represents an important milestone for Arctic shipping.

Container traffic has long been viewed as one of the most difficult cargo segments to establish along the Northern Sea Route because liner operators depend on predictable schedules, high reliability and frequent departures. Previous Arctic container voyages by companies including Maersk and NewNew Shipping were largely experimental or irregular.

By introducing weekly departures during the summer navigation season, Sealegend is taking the concept a step further. Its summer 2026 operation may prove an effective test whether seasonal scheduled container services can become commercially viable as shipping companies seek alternatives to increasingly geopolitically vulnerable southern trade routes.