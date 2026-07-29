gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 104,467 members

A panstar containership underway

Panstar Line container ship. (Source: Panstar Group)

PanStar Prepares for South Korea’s First Arctic Container Voyage to Europe

The Loadstar
Total Views: 94
July 29, 2026

By Alison Koo (The Loadstar) – South Korean exporters are enthusiastic about the country’s maiden container shipping voyage through the Northern Sea Route.

Cargo is being booked for the 2,800 teu box ship to be chartered by PanStar Line for the 22 August service from Busan, calling at Rotterdam, Hamburg, and Gdansk.

PanStar held a briefing session on Monday, attended by exporters and 3PL executives from CJ Logistics, LX Pantos, Hyundai Glovis, Taewoong Logistics and Intergis, among others.

Safety concerns were alleviated by highlighting that the average temperature in the Arctic Ocean during the voyage would be between 1º and 8ºC, which small difference between day and night is favourable for maintaining cargo quality.

Since PanStar opened bookings for the service, requests from shippers and forwarders have been increasing rapidly for diverse cargo, including automotive parts and synthetic resins – key exports to Northern Europe – as well as used cars, food products, liquid cargo, cosmetics, and steel products.

And enquiries and reservations for transhipment cargo from Japan and China are also increasing, raising the likelihood that the Arctic route will expand into a North-east Asian multimodal logistics network.

PanStar’s general manager, Kang Sang-in, said: “The Arctic route is not merely about pioneering a new route, but is also a challenge that creates a new history for South Korea’s shipping industry.”

Primarily operating passenger and cargo ferry routes between South Korea, Japan, and China, PanStar :Line was the only company to participate in the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries’ tender for the pilot South Korea-Europe voyage through the NSR.

The South Korean government is keen to emulate China in arranging expedited container shipping routes through the NSR. Potential extension of navigable periods in the Arctic Ocean, due to warmer temperatures, and the growing need for supply chain diversification has made China and Japan look to the NSR as an alternative bridge between Asia and Europe.

In particular, amid heightened uncertainty over the Suez Canal route, due to the Red Sea crisis and geopolitical risks, the Northern Sea Route is attracting interest as an alternative capable of shortening sailing distances and transit times.

The Loadstar is known at the highest levels of logistics and supply chain management as one of the best sources of influential analysis and commentary.

Tags:

Arctic Shipping
Container Shipping
northern sea route
PanStar
south korea

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 104,467 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

The LNG-powered CMA CGM Jacques Saade transits the Suez Canal, December 3, 2025
News

CMA CGM Posts Strong Q2 Earnings as Middle East Disruptions Boost Shipping Rates

French shipping and logistics giant CMA CGM reported sharply higher second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, benefiting from resilient global trade, higher freight rates and strong cargo demand despite mounting geopolitical disruptions...

18 hours ago
Total Views: 373
Busy container traffic in Pier 300 Channel
News

Tariff-Driven Frontloading Pays Off as Trump Reinstates Global Import Duties

Months of tariff-driven frontloading appear to have paid off for U.S. importers. As expected, President Donald Trump on Friday reinstated broad-based tariffs on imports from 60 trading partners, replacing the...

July 24, 2026
Total Views: 772
Cargo containers pile up at a marine terminal at the Port of Los Angeles.
News

Los Angeles and Long Beach Post Strong June as Retailers Frontload Imports

The nation’s two busiest container gateways continued to benefit from an early peak shipping season in June as importers rushed cargo into the United States ahead of potential new tariffs,...

July 15, 2026
Total Views: 652