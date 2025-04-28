gCaptain-logo
Philippine Coast Guard flyby over the South China Sea. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

An aerial view shows the Philippine-occupied Thitu Island, locally known as Pag-asa, in the contested Spratly Islands, South China Sea, March 9, 2023. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo

China Claims Sovereignty Over Disputed Reef In South China Sea

Bloomberg
April 27, 2025

By Amber Tong

Apr 27, 2025 (Bloomberg) –China has claimed sovereignty over an uninhabited reef in the South China Sea, according to state media, setting the stage for an escalation of tensions with the Philippines over the disputed area. 

China’s coast guard “implemented maritime control and exercised sovereign jurisdiction” over Sandy Cay in mid-April, state television channel CCTV reported Saturday. Philippine officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment outside of regular business hours. 

The report came as troops from the Philippines and the US conduct their annual military drills, which include preparations for conflict related to the South China Sea. China has opposed the war games, which it says disrupt “regional strategic stability.”

The South China Sea has long been a source of tension between China and the Philippines, with the two countries making overlapping claims over a series of reefs and small islands in the area. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has taken a relatively assertive approach to the issue since coming to power almost three years ago.

China’s coast guard collected evidence of “illegal activities” by Filipino personnel and cleared left-behind trash such as plastic bottles and wooden sticks, CCTV reported. 

The Philippines has made multiple attempts to reach Sandy Cay since last year, with China’s coast guard repeatedly intercepting the vessels and warning them to leave, according to the CCTV report.

China
philippines
south china sea
south china sea dispute
