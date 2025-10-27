Cargoship ‘Thamesborg’ Arrives in Eastern Canada After 10-week Odyssey, Grounding in Arctic

Thamesborg‘s journey from China to Canada was supposed to take just three to four weeks via an Arctic shortcut. It ended up lasting more than two months. Wagenborg’s general cargo shiphas reached its originally intended destination of Baie Comeau in eastern Canada.
“Wagenborg report that its general cargo vessel MV Thamesborg has safely arrived in the port of Baie Comeau, Canada where it will start unloading its remaining cargo. Following discharge operations the vessel will be undergoing repairs at a shipyard to be determined,” the company stated after the vessel arrived in port.
Based on AIS data Thamesborg remains at anchor close to shore awaiting offloading. Photos taken upon arrival show the vessel traveling under its own power.
The complex salvage operation involved the transfer of parts of Thamesborg’s cargo to two assisting vessels, Nunalik and Silver Copenhagen. The latter arrived at Baie Comeau two days ahead of the rest of the convoy, with photos taken on October 25 showing it after offloading its cargo. The vessel has since departed the port.
The grounding incident and refloating wrapped up without pollution or injuries, the Canadian Coast Guard confirmed in its final incident update.
“The exact cause of the grounding is subject of an investigation which is conducted in full cooperation with the Canadian authorities, including the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB),” Wagenborg reiterated.
An interim report by the TSB is due within 12 months and should shed light on the cause of the grounding. Some Arctic shipping experts had suggested that Thamesborg took an unusual course through Franklin Strait to the east of the established corridor resulting in it making contact with an unmapped underwater shoal.
By Katharine Gemmell Oct 26, 2025 (Bloomberg) –A Chinese-flagged ship has sunk in waters off Guangzhou after colliding with a Singapore-registered container ship, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said...
Around six weeks after running aground in Canada’s Arctic waters Dutch cargo vessel Thamesborg and its icebreaker and tug escort have left the waters of the Northwest Passage. The convoy is traveling southward in Baffin Bay towards the Davis Strait and will leave Arctic waters in the next few days.
October 15, 2025
Total Views: 15608
Get The Industry’s Go-To News
Subscribe to gCaptain Daily and stay informed with the latest global maritime and offshore news
— just like 107,161 professionals
Secure Your Spot
on the gCaptain Crew
Stay informed with the latest maritime and offshore news, delivered daily straight to your inbox
— trusted by our 107,161 members
Your Gateway to the Maritime World!
Essential news coupled with the finest maritime content sourced from across the globe.