ABS Group Appoints Hitachi Consulting Founder David Wechsler as CEO

International classification society ABS has named David Wechsler, a founding partner of the firm that became Hitachi Consulting, as Chief Executive Officer of ABS Group.

Wechsler brings 35 years of management consulting experience across manufacturing, consumer products, sustainable energy, automotive, technology and services industries.

“David brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record that aligns well with the vision of ABS Group,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO. “A seasoned leader, he has been involved in more than a dozen acquisitions throughout his career – an invaluable asset as we look to grow. His understanding of mergers and strategic growth, coupled with a commitment to innovation, positions ABS Group for exciting opportunities on the horizon.”

The appointment comes as ABS Group has been recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the world’s best management consulting firms for two consecutive years.

“ABS Group is a recognized safety leader with world class capabilities in process safety, risk management and asset performance management,” Wechsler said. “This is a great foundation to build on. I am proud to lead their incredible team and support their mission to improve performance and reduce risk in a changing world.”

The leadership change follows Wiernicki’s announcement in April that he would retire at the end of 2025 after a 14-year tenure as Chairman and CEO of the American Bureau of Shipping. Under his leadership, ABS achieved substantial growth in 2024, with its fleet expanding to 300 million gross tons while maintaining a 22 percent global new order share.

Current ABS President and Chief Operating Officer John McDonald is expected to assume the role of Chairman and CEO starting January 1, 2026, pending Board of Directors approval.

During his tenure, Wiernicki navigated the organization through challenges including the pandemic, the marine and offshore industry downturn, and technology and regulatory changes. “In spite of these events, we were able to move forward with a number of strategic investments that have allowed us to become an industry recognized technology and safety leader,” Wiernicki stated.

In September, at London International Shipping Week 2025, Wiernicki underscored the human element in maritime operations. “Behind every smart ship, every digital dashboard, and every data stream, there is still a human being making critical decisions,” he said. “Investment in their training and continuous development is essential. It is not just about efficiency, it’s about dignity, safety, and long-term resilience.”

Wiernicki has been vocal about the maritime industry’s regulatory challenges, particularly regarding the IMO Net Zero Framework. “Shipping and the IMO are on different trajectories,” he stated at the launch of the 2025 ABS Sustainability Outlook. “There is no clear pathway for green fuel availability and scalability and infrastructure support. The industry needs a framework but we need one that marries ambition with reality.”

The IMO delayed adoption of the Net-Zero Framework by one year at an Extraordinary Session of the Marine Environment Committee meeting in London earlier this month, with negotiations on key technical details continuing.