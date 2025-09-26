gCaptain-logo
ABS Chief Officer Wiernicki on stage

Commercial nuclear corridors can unlock maritime nuclear propulsion, says Christopher J. Wiernicki. Photo courtesy ABS

Commercial Nuclear Corridors Key to Unlocking Maritime Nuclear Propulsion, ABS Chief Says

Mike Schuler
September 26, 2025

Nuclear energy has emerged as a legitimate, practical, and scalable solution for maritime applications, according to American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) Chairman and CEO Christopher Wiernicki at the recent Core Power Argo Conference in Athens, Greece.

“Nuclear energy is no longer a distant possibility for maritime applications, it is emerging as a legitimate, practical, and scalable solution for a wide range of strategic uses. It is a credible long-term solution, not simply because of its potential to reduce emissions, but because it offers unmatched energy density, reliability, and strategic independence,” said Wiernicki.

Wiernicki outlined a clear progression for maritime nuclear adoption, beginning with shoreside applications like powering ports and producing hydrogen before advancing to offshore applications including floating data centers, synthetic fuel platforms, desalination systems, and eventually domestic and global commercial vessel fleets.

A current joint development project between ABS, Core Power, and Athlos is already preparing for floating nuclear power plant deployment in the Mediterranean, identifying viable sites across islands, ports, and coastal communities.

Floating nuclear-powered data centers represent a significant market opportunity, with projections suggesting they could capture up to 10 percent of the global market by 2050. The total data center market volume is expected to reach $212 billion by 2029.

The ABS chief underscored that commercial nuclear corridors will be critical for adoption, noting: “Vessels powered by small modular reactors are likely to operate initially on narrowly defined corridors between two countries with favorable acceptance of nuclear power and with mature regulatory oversight agencies.”

ABS has been actively advancing nuclear maritime technology, issuing approval in principle to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering for an innovative floating small modular reactor power module in June 2025.

The classification society also unveiled the industry’s first comprehensive rules for floating nuclear power plants in October 2025, providing the first classification notation for nuclear power service assets.

Research conducted by ABS with Herbert Engineering has demonstrated the viability of nuclear applications in maritime settings, showing that a 15,000 TEU containership equipped with two 30MW fast reactors could operate for 25 years without refueling.

However, Wiernicki acknowledged implementation challenges remain, including the need for new public-private partnerships, insurance model updates, regulatory framework development, and comprehensive crew training programs.

abs
decarbonization
nuclear power
